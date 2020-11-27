Quantcast
The Senate Chamber in the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul. (File photo: Kevin Featherly)

Bakk handed Senate bonding committee reins

By: Kevin Featherly November 27, 2020

Besides shuffling chairs to accommodate newly independent senators Tom Bakk and David Tomassoni, the upper chamber expanded by nine the number of committees and subcommittees it will assemble.

