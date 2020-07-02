Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Senate oversight committee off to heated start
Sen. Scott Newman
Sen. Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson, presides over the first hearing of the joint Transportation-Judiciary oversight committee that is looking into the rioting in Minneapolis and St. Paul in late May and early June. (Image courtesy of Senate Media Services)

Senate oversight committee off to heated start

By: Kevin Featherly July 2, 2020

A five-hour Senate oversight committee hearing Wednesday to examine Twin Cities rioting left Republicans and Democrats pretty much where they were when they started.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo