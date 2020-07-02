Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / PhRMA sues over insulin law
Gov. TIm Walz
Gov. Tim Walz signs the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability act during a web conference April 15. (Photo courtesy of Office of the Governor)

PhRMA sues over insulin law

By: Kevin Featherly July 2, 2020

The pharmaceutical industry’s trade group is suing in federal court to block implementation of Minnesota’s Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo