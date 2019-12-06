Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Employer, third party not severally liable for injury
Justice David Lillehaug
Justice David Lillehaug

Employer, third party not severally liable for injury

By: Barbara L. Jones December 6, 2019

Lambertson lives. That’s according to the attorneys for the plaintiff in Fish v. Ramler Trucking, et al., decided on Nov. 27 by the Supreme Court.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo