2019 Diversity & Inclusion: Cornell Moore

A significant aspect of creating a more diverse and inclusive environment in the Twin Cities legal community is recruiting more attorneys and staff who then have the opportunity to rise up in the profession.

Dorsey & Whitney attorney and of counsel Cornell Moore knows this well, and he has worked tirelessly for decades to develop a pipeline of diverse talent from institutions like Howard University and others, emphasizing his belief that everyone can have a bright future at the firm.

“My hope would be that we, as a firm, create a culture where everyone has a chance to thrive, lead, and invest in the community so they can be here at 80 years old, as I am, with assured opportunities for leadership,” Moore said.

A partner at Dorsey for over 20 years, Moore is also cochair of the firm-wide Diversity Steering Committee, and his community involvement spans widely, from former co-ownership of the Minnesota Twins — they won two World Series during his tenure — to being a namesake, with his wife, of the Wenda & Cornell Moore Multi-Cultural Center at Dunwoody College.

He has been instrumental in leading the way for diversity and creating a lasting legacy in the Twin Cities that will have reverberations of change for decades to come.

“Each investment in diversity is a beacon of hope to our peer firms and our clients to signal the importance of our values,” he said. “I believe it is up to us to demonstrate what’s possible and open the door to the community, to show how we serve them today and tomorrow.”

