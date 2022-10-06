2022 Diversity & Inclusion Awards

Since Minnesota Lawyer first started recognizing the impactful work by people and organizations to promote diversity and inclusion within Minnesota’s legal community in 2017, we’ve only seen the prominence of this work grow.

This year’s section includes the story “A focus on change,” where diversity and inclusion leaders at law firms and law schools talk about how their roles have changed and grown over the years and what’s next in the diversity and inclusion space.

To see what’s happening now with diversity and inclusion, keep turning the pages to read about the efforts being made by lawyers, judges and others to make Minnesota’s legal community a place where all can feel welcome and where their contributions and perspectives are valued. These are the honorees for Minnesota Lawyer’s sixth annual Diversity and Inclusion Awards.

They include the Transgender Student Rights Group, which seeks to teach what lawyers should know about the legal landscape concerning transgender student rights, Judge Juanita C. Freeman, who always makes time to speak to students or volunteer, including as co-chair of the Tenth Judicial District’s Equal Justice Committee, Ann Motl, who is working to address the needs of attorneys with disabilities, and many others.

These groups and individuals have all made a significant impact with respect to diversity and inclusion on the greater community or within their organizations. They were feted at an awards celebration on Oct. 5 at the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

The honorees were chosen by an independent panel based on their achievements and their commitment to diversity and inclusion in the Minnesota legal community.

Congratulations to the 2022 Diversity and Inclusion Awards honorees.

— David Bohlander, editor

Feature

A focus on change

Firm

The Carlson Caspers Inventor Spotlight Authors

Groups

City of Bloomington Legal Racial Equity Action Team

Transgender Student Rights Group

Wanton Injustice Legal Detail (WILD)

Individuals

Gerardo Alcazar

Norton Rose Fulbright

Erin Bryan

Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Amy B. Conway

Stinson LLP

Judge Juanita C. Freeman

Minnesota Judicial Branch

Cresston Gackle

Cresston Law LLC

Jenny Gassman-Pines

Greene Espel PLLP

Ayah Helmy

Amazon, Inc.

Guled Ibrahim

City of Minneapolis Civil Rights Department

Garry W. Jenkins

University of Minnesota Law School

Jacquelyn S. Lutz

Messick Law, PLLC

Dana Mitchell

Minnesota Association of Black Lawyers

Ann Motl

Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Bradley A. Pederson

Maslon LLP

Sharon E. Roberg-Perez, Ph.D.

Robins Kaplan LLP

Gregory S. Schwartz

Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Legacy

Michelle Miller

Medtronic

