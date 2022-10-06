2022 Diversity & Inclusion Awards

Since Minnesota Lawyer first started recognizing the impactful work by people and organizations to promote diversity and inclusion within Minnesota’s legal community in 2017, we’ve only seen the prominence of this work grow.
This year’s section includes the story “A focus on change,” where diversity and inclusion leaders at law firms and law schools talk about how their roles have changed and grown over the years and what’s next in the diversity and inclusion space.
To see what’s happening now with diversity and inclusion, keep turning the pages to read about the efforts being made by lawyers, judges and others to make Minnesota’s legal community a place where all can feel welcome and where their contributions and perspectives are valued. These are the honorees for Minnesota Lawyer’s sixth annual Diversity and Inclusion Awards.
They include the Transgender Student Rights Group, which seeks to teach what lawyers should know about the legal landscape concerning transgender student rights, Judge Juanita C. Freeman, who always makes time to speak to students or volunteer, including as co-chair of the Tenth Judicial District’s Equal Justice Committee, Ann Motl, who is working to address the needs of attorneys with disabilities, and many others.
These groups and individuals have all made a significant impact with respect to diversity and inclusion on the greater community or within their organizations. They were feted at an awards celebration on Oct. 5 at the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
The honorees were chosen by an independent panel based on their achievements and their commitment to diversity and inclusion in the Minnesota legal community.
Congratulations to the 2022 Diversity and Inclusion Awards honorees.
— David Bohlander, editor
Feature
Firm
The Carlson Caspers Inventor Spotlight Authors
Groups
City of Bloomington Legal Racial Equity Action Team
Transgender Student Rights Group
Wanton Injustice Legal Detail (WILD)
Individuals
Norton Rose Fulbright
Dorsey & Whitney LLP
Stinson LLP
Minnesota Judicial Branch
Cresston Law LLC
Greene Espel PLLP
Amazon, Inc.
City of Minneapolis Civil Rights Department
University of Minnesota Law School
Messick Law, PLLC
Minnesota Association of Black Lawyers
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Maslon LLP
Robins Kaplan LLP
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Legacy
Medtronic
Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription.