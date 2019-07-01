Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Up & Coming Attorneys, Unsung Legal Heroes announced
u-w

Up & Coming Attorneys, Unsung Legal Heroes announced

By: Minnesota Lawyer July 1, 2019 0

Each year Minnesota Lawyer recognizes a group of new attorneys off to a fast start in their legal careers and the legal professionals who work to make sure the job gets done.

We are pleased to announce the 2019 Up & Coming Attorneys and Unsung Legal Heroes.

All of the up and coming attorney honorees are in their first decade of practice.

Unsung legal heroes come from seven categories: legal administrative assistant, paralegal or judicial clerk, administrator or office manager, librarian, accounting staff, information technology and marketing.

Congratulations to the 2019 Up & Coming Attorneys and Unsung Legal Heroes.

Up & Coming Attorneys

Uzodima Franklin Aba-Onu

Bassford Remele, P.A.

 

Shauro Bagchi

Maslon LLP

 

Ashley Bailey

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

 

Jennell C. Bilek

Carlson Caspers

 

Alicia Miller Buchel

CliftonLarsonAllen

 

Alison J. Bure

Faegre Baker Daniels LLP

 

David Carrier

Bowman and Brooke LLP

 

Michael Cavallaro

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

 

Rachel Kitze Collins

Lockridge Grindal Nauen

 

Aleida Conners

Cargill

 

Rachel Dahl

Hellmuth & Johnson

 

Angela Follett

Fish & Richardson

 

Calvin Hoffman

Stinson LLP

 

Holley Horrell

Greene Espel PLLP

 

Brett D. Kelley

Kelley, Wolter & Scott, P.A.

 

Colin Laffey

Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services

 

Katie LaGrange

Ballard Spahr LLP

 

Richard C. Landon

Gray Plant Mooty

 

Patrick Lofton

Hennepin County Attorney’s Office

 

Allison M. Plunkett

Henson & Efron

 

Faris Rashid

Greene Espel PLLP

 

Lauren Routhier

Stinson LLP

 

Michael Sacchet   

Ciresi Conlin

 

Paige S. Stradley

Merchant & Gould

 

Mahesha Subbaraman

Subbaraman, PLLC

 

Hillary Taylor

Minnesota Attorney Generals Office-Solicitor General’s Division

 

Jessica Welk

Sherman Associates Inc.

 

Kyle Stephen Willems

Tewksbury & Kerfeld

Unsung Legal Heroes

Angela  M. Benser

Foley & Mansfield

 

Robin Dusterhoft

Robins Kaplan LLP

 

Kris Graves

City of Bloomington

 

Kelly Griffith

Fredrikson & Bryon PA

 

Dawn F. Hathaway

Quinlivan & Hughes P.A.

 

Daniel Hunter

Dorsey & Whitney LLP

 

Kimberly Kasper

Quinlivan & Hughes P.A.

 

Abigail Krueger

Merchant & Gould P.C.

 

Amy Kulbeik

Cozen O’Connor

 

Ashley Lind

Fish & Richardson

 

Nick Manty

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

 

John T. Murphy

Anoka County Law Library

 

DeeLon Pfeifer

SiebenCarey

 

Jess Rehbein

Stinson LLP

 

Joseph Satter

Minnesota State Bar Association; Hennepin County Bar Association; Ramsey County Bar Association

 

Jimmy Selix

Robins Kaplan LLP

 

Marie Siliciano

Office of Minnesota Attorney General

 

U.S. Attorney’s Office ALS Team         

U.S. Attorney’s Office

 

Jill Wright

Fish & Richardson

 

Dale Zillhart

Milavetz Gallop and Milavetz P.A.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription here

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo