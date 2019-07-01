Up & Coming Attorneys, Unsung Legal Heroes announced

Each year Minnesota Lawyer recognizes a group of new attorneys off to a fast start in their legal careers and the legal professionals who work to make sure the job gets done.

We are pleased to announce the 2019 Up & Coming Attorneys and Unsung Legal Heroes.

All of the up and coming attorney honorees are in their first decade of practice.

Unsung legal heroes come from seven categories: legal administrative assistant, paralegal or judicial clerk, administrator or office manager, librarian, accounting staff, information technology and marketing.

Congratulations to the 2019 Up & Coming Attorneys and Unsung Legal Heroes.

Up & Coming Attorneys

Uzodima Franklin Aba-Onu

Bassford Remele, P.A.

Shauro Bagchi

Maslon LLP

Ashley Bailey

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr

Jennell C. Bilek

Carlson Caspers

Alicia Miller Buchel

CliftonLarsonAllen

Alison J. Bure

Faegre Baker Daniels LLP

David Carrier

Bowman and Brooke LLP

Michael Cavallaro

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Rachel Kitze Collins

Lockridge Grindal Nauen

Aleida Conners

Cargill

Rachel Dahl

Hellmuth & Johnson

Angela Follett

Fish & Richardson

Calvin Hoffman

Stinson LLP

Holley Horrell

Greene Espel PLLP

Brett D. Kelley

Kelley, Wolter & Scott, P.A.

Colin Laffey

Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services

Katie LaGrange

Ballard Spahr LLP

Richard C. Landon

Gray Plant Mooty

Patrick Lofton

Hennepin County Attorney’s Office

Allison M. Plunkett

Henson & Efron

Faris Rashid

Greene Espel PLLP

Lauren Routhier

Stinson LLP

Michael Sacchet

Ciresi Conlin

Paige S. Stradley

Merchant & Gould

Mahesha Subbaraman

Subbaraman, PLLC

Hillary Taylor

Minnesota Attorney Generals Office-Solicitor General’s Division

Jessica Welk

Sherman Associates Inc.

Kyle Stephen Willems

Tewksbury & Kerfeld

Unsung Legal Heroes

Angela M. Benser

Foley & Mansfield

Robin Dusterhoft

Robins Kaplan LLP

Kris Graves

City of Bloomington

Kelly Griffith

Fredrikson & Bryon PA

Dawn F. Hathaway

Quinlivan & Hughes P.A.

Daniel Hunter

Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Kimberly Kasper

Quinlivan & Hughes P.A.

Abigail Krueger

Merchant & Gould P.C.

Amy Kulbeik

Cozen O’Connor

Ashley Lind

Fish & Richardson

Nick Manty

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

John T. Murphy

Anoka County Law Library

DeeLon Pfeifer

SiebenCarey

Jess Rehbein

Stinson LLP

Joseph Satter

Minnesota State Bar Association; Hennepin County Bar Association; Ramsey County Bar Association

Jimmy Selix

Robins Kaplan LLP

Marie Siliciano

Office of Minnesota Attorney General

U.S. Attorney’s Office ALS Team

U.S. Attorney’s Office

Jill Wright

Fish & Richardson

Dale Zillhart

Milavetz Gallop and Milavetz P.A.