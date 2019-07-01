Up & Coming Attorneys, Unsung Legal Heroes announced

Each year Minnesota Lawyer recognizes a group of new attorneys off to a fast start in their legal careers and the legal professionals who work to make sure the job gets done.
We are pleased to announce the 2019 Up & Coming Attorneys and Unsung Legal Heroes.
All of the up and coming attorney honorees are in their first decade of practice.
Unsung legal heroes come from seven categories: legal administrative assistant, paralegal or judicial clerk, administrator or office manager, librarian, accounting staff, information technology and marketing.
Congratulations to the 2019 Up & Coming Attorneys and Unsung Legal Heroes.
Up & Coming Attorneys
Uzodima Franklin Aba-Onu
Bassford Remele, P.A.
Shauro Bagchi
Maslon LLP
Ashley Bailey
Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr
Jennell C. Bilek
Carlson Caspers
Alicia Miller Buchel
CliftonLarsonAllen
Alison J. Bure
Faegre Baker Daniels LLP
David Carrier
Bowman and Brooke LLP
Michael Cavallaro
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
Rachel Kitze Collins
Lockridge Grindal Nauen
Aleida Conners
Cargill
Rachel Dahl
Hellmuth & Johnson
Angela Follett
Fish & Richardson
Calvin Hoffman
Stinson LLP
Holley Horrell
Greene Espel PLLP
Brett D. Kelley
Kelley, Wolter & Scott, P.A.
Colin Laffey
Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services
Katie LaGrange
Ballard Spahr LLP
Richard C. Landon
Gray Plant Mooty
Patrick Lofton
Hennepin County Attorney’s Office
Allison M. Plunkett
Henson & Efron
Faris Rashid
Greene Espel PLLP
Lauren Routhier
Stinson LLP
Michael Sacchet
Ciresi Conlin
Paige S. Stradley
Merchant & Gould
Mahesha Subbaraman
Subbaraman, PLLC
Hillary Taylor
Minnesota Attorney Generals Office-Solicitor General’s Division
Jessica Welk
Sherman Associates Inc.
Kyle Stephen Willems
Tewksbury & Kerfeld
Unsung Legal Heroes
Angela M. Benser
Foley & Mansfield
Robin Dusterhoft
Robins Kaplan LLP
Kris Graves
City of Bloomington
Kelly Griffith
Fredrikson & Bryon PA
Dawn F. Hathaway
Quinlivan & Hughes P.A.
Daniel Hunter
Dorsey & Whitney LLP
Kimberly Kasper
Quinlivan & Hughes P.A.
Abigail Krueger
Merchant & Gould P.C.
Amy Kulbeik
Cozen O’Connor
Ashley Lind
Fish & Richardson
Nick Manty
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
John T. Murphy
Anoka County Law Library
DeeLon Pfeifer
SiebenCarey
Jess Rehbein
Stinson LLP
Joseph Satter
Minnesota State Bar Association; Hennepin County Bar Association; Ramsey County Bar Association
Jimmy Selix
Robins Kaplan LLP
Marie Siliciano
Office of Minnesota Attorney General
U.S. Attorney’s Office ALS Team
U.S. Attorney’s Office
Jill Wright
Fish & Richardson
Dale Zillhart
Milavetz Gallop and Milavetz P.A.