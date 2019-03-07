Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / All News / Watchdog group appeals Amazon ruling
Public Record Media sued the state’s Department of Employment and Economic Development and Greater MSP last year, in an effort to disclose Minnesota’s Amazon bid. (AP file photo)
Public Record Media sued the state’s Department of Employment and Economic Development and Greater MSP last year, in an effort to disclose Minnesota’s Amazon bid. (AP file photo)

Watchdog group appeals Amazon ruling

By: Kevin Featherly March 7, 2019 0

Public Record Media wants Minnesota’s HQ2 bid unsealed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo