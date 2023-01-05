Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Doug Heidenreich stepped down as William Mitchell College of Law’s dean just before the school moved to the Summit Avenue campus that — after a 2015 combination with Hamline University School of Law — became the home of Mitchell Hamline School of Law. (Photo courtesy of Mitchell Hamline School of Law)

Longtime William Mitchell dean and professor Heidenreich dies

By: Minnesota Lawyer January 5, 2023

Doug Heidenreich, an instrumental leader and professor at William Mitchell College of Law and Mitchell Hamline School of Law for more than 60 years, died Wednesday.

