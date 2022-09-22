Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Michael Gableman
Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, shown in this June file photo, appeared in court Monday to represent a man accused of fraudulently requesting absentee ballots. (Wisconsin State Journal via AP, file)

Gableman represents man charged with false ballot requests

By: The Associated Press September 22, 2022

The former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice who led a fruitless 14-month investigation into the state’s 2020 election results appeared in court Monday to represent a man accused of fraudulently requesting absentee ballots.

