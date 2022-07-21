Up & Coming Attorneys, Unsung Legal Heroes announced

Each year Minnesota Lawyer recognizes a group of new attorneys off to a fast start in their legal careers and legal professionals making impacts within the companies and communities they serve.

This year we are very pleased to announce the 2022 Up & Coming Attorneys and Unsung Legal Heroes.

Adhering to the highest values of the profession, the Up & Coming Attorneys represent employers and employees in a rapidly changing legal environment. They represent immigrants and the veterans, the injured and the debtors, and the entrepreneurs and big businesses that keep our economy buzzing. All of the Up & Coming Attorneys honorees are in their first decade of practice.

The Unsung Legal Heroes are important to their colleagues, their clients and their communities. They make the lawyers look good in court and the offices look good all the time. The Unsung Heroes work behind the scenes to ensure the work gets done efficiently and accurately. It is about time credit is given where credit is due.

Congratulations to the 2022 Up & Coming Attorneys and Unsung Legal Heroes.

Up & Coming Attorneys

Abou B. Amara, Jr.

Gustafson Gluek PLLC

Rachel L. Barrett

Ciresi Conlin LLP

Nicholas J. Bullard

Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Nina Campo

Lucid Holdings, Inc.

Brianna Chamberlin

Fish & Richardson P.C.

Amy Erickson

Lathrop GPM LLP

Roxanna V. Gonzalez

Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Nadine Graves

The Legal Rights Center

Benjamin Hamborg

Henson & Efron, P.A.

Kylie E. Kaminski

Hellmuth & Johnson PLLC

Peter D. Kieselbach

Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Anna M. Koch

Trepanier MacGillis Battina P.A.

Amber L. Kraemer

Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A.

Stephanie M. Laws

Maslon LLP

Caroline L. Marsili

Carlson Caspers Vandenburgh & Lindquist, P.A.

David R. Merritt

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP

Emily E. Niles

Robins Kaplan LLP

Micah J. Revell

Stinson LLP

Nicholas Scheiner

Greene Espel PLLP

Jon M. Schoenwetter

Cozen O’Connor

Aalok K. Sharma

Stinson LLP

Jacob F. Siegel

Ciresi Conlin LLP

Mickey L. Stevens

Dykema Gossett PLLC

Anju Suresh

Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP

J. Matt Thornton

Ballard Spahr LLP

Emily J. Tremblay

Robins Kaplan LLP

Unsung Legal Heroes

Nicholas Adler

Robins Kaplan LLP

Caryn Anderson

Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A.

Mikayla Anderson

Anoka County Attorney’s Office

Tinzing Artmann

Target

Vernona Boswell

Hennepin County Attorney’s Office

Lori Wosmek Brown

Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Joseph (Yu) Chen, Ph.D.

Robins Kaplan LLP

Sena Dahl

Sheridan & Dulas, P.A.

Brownie Davis

Fish & Richardson P.C.

Sarah Evenson

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

Dana A. Gray

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP

Mark Holmberg

Stinson LLP

Merete V. Klausen

Merchant & Gould P.C

Emily Lawson

Robins Kaplan LLP

Tara Leupke

Messerli Kramer, P.A.

Courtney McClimon

Avisen Legal, PA

Alycia Morell

Fish & Richardson P.C.

Vic Rattanasithy

Messerli Kramer, P.A.

Pamela Erwin Roemer

Maslon LLP

Kristin Schmidt

Ciresi Conlin LLP

Lynne Tauer

rb LEGAL, LLC

Brigid M. Volk

Greene Espel PLLP

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription.