Up & Coming Attorneys, Unsung Legal Heroes announced

Each year Minnesota Lawyer recognizes a group of new attorneys off to a fast start in their legal careers and legal professionals making impacts within the companies and communities they serve.
This year we are very pleased to announce the 2022 Up & Coming Attorneys and Unsung Legal Heroes.
Adhering to the highest values of the profession, the Up & Coming Attorneys represent employers and employees in a rapidly changing legal environment. They represent immigrants and the veterans, the injured and the debtors, and the entrepreneurs and big businesses that keep our economy buzzing. All of the Up & Coming Attorneys honorees are in their first decade of practice.
The Unsung Legal Heroes are important to their colleagues, their clients and their communities. They make the lawyers look good in court and the offices look good all the time. The Unsung Heroes work behind the scenes to ensure the work gets done efficiently and accurately. It is about time credit is given where credit is due.
Congratulations to the 2022 Up & Coming Attorneys and Unsung Legal Heroes.
Up & Coming Attorneys
Abou B. Amara, Jr.
Gustafson Gluek PLLC
Rachel L. Barrett
Ciresi Conlin LLP
Nicholas J. Bullard
Dorsey & Whitney LLP
Nina Campo
Lucid Holdings, Inc.
Brianna Chamberlin
Fish & Richardson P.C.
Amy Erickson
Lathrop GPM LLP
Roxanna V. Gonzalez
Dorsey & Whitney LLP
Nadine Graves
The Legal Rights Center
Benjamin Hamborg
Henson & Efron, P.A.
Kylie E. Kaminski
Hellmuth & Johnson PLLC
Peter D. Kieselbach
Greenberg Traurig, LLP
Anna M. Koch
Trepanier MacGillis Battina P.A.
Amber L. Kraemer
Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A.
Stephanie M. Laws
Maslon LLP
Caroline L. Marsili
Carlson Caspers Vandenburgh & Lindquist, P.A.
David R. Merritt
Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP
Emily E. Niles
Robins Kaplan LLP
Micah J. Revell
Stinson LLP
Nicholas Scheiner
Greene Espel PLLP
Jon M. Schoenwetter
Cozen O’Connor
Aalok K. Sharma
Stinson LLP
Jacob F. Siegel
Ciresi Conlin LLP
Mickey L. Stevens
Dykema Gossett PLLC
Anju Suresh
Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP
J. Matt Thornton
Ballard Spahr LLP
Emily J. Tremblay
Robins Kaplan LLP
Unsung Legal Heroes
Nicholas Adler
Robins Kaplan LLP
Caryn Anderson
Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A.
Mikayla Anderson
Anoka County Attorney’s Office
Tinzing Artmann
Target
Vernona Boswell
Hennepin County Attorney’s Office
Lori Wosmek Brown
Dorsey & Whitney LLP
Joseph (Yu) Chen, Ph.D.
Robins Kaplan LLP
Sena Dahl
Sheridan & Dulas, P.A.
Brownie Davis
Fish & Richardson P.C.
Sarah Evenson
Barnes & Thornburg LLP
Dana A. Gray
Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP
Mark Holmberg
Stinson LLP
Merete V. Klausen
Merchant & Gould P.C
Emily Lawson
Robins Kaplan LLP
Tara Leupke
Messerli Kramer, P.A.
Courtney McClimon
Avisen Legal, PA
Alycia Morell
Fish & Richardson P.C.
Vic Rattanasithy
Messerli Kramer, P.A.
Pamela Erwin Roemer
Maslon LLP
Kristin Schmidt
Ciresi Conlin LLP
Lynne Tauer
rb LEGAL, LLC
Brigid M. Volk
Greene Espel PLLP
