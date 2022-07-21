Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Recent News
Home / All News / Up & Coming Attorneys, Unsung Legal Heroes announced
Up & Coming and Unsung Heroes logo

Up & Coming Attorneys, Unsung Legal Heroes announced

By: Minnesota Lawyer July 21, 2022

Each year Minnesota Lawyer recognizes a group of new attorneys off to a fast start in their legal careers and legal professionals making impacts within the companies and communities they serve.

This year we are very pleased to announce the 2022 Up & Coming Attorneys and Unsung Legal Heroes.

Adhering to the highest values of the profession, the Up & Coming Attorneys represent employers and employees in a rapidly changing legal environment. They represent immigrants and the veterans, the injured and the debtors, and the entrepreneurs and big businesses that keep our economy buzzing. All of the Up & Coming Attorneys honorees are in their first decade of practice.

The Unsung Legal Heroes are important to their colleagues, their clients and their communities. They make the lawyers look good in court and the offices look good all the time. The Unsung Heroes work behind the scenes to ensure the work gets done efficiently and accurately. It is about time credit is given where credit is due.

Congratulations to the 2022 Up & Coming Attorneys and Unsung Legal Heroes.

 

Up & Coming Attorneys

Abou B. Amara, Jr.

Gustafson Gluek PLLC

 

Rachel L. Barrett

Ciresi Conlin LLP

 

Nicholas J. Bullard

Dorsey & Whitney LLP

 

Nina Campo

Lucid Holdings, Inc.

 

Brianna Chamberlin

Fish & Richardson P.C.

 

Amy Erickson

Lathrop GPM LLP

 

Roxanna V. Gonzalez

Dorsey & Whitney LLP

 

Nadine Graves

The Legal Rights Center

 

Benjamin Hamborg

Henson & Efron, P.A.

 

Kylie E. Kaminski

Hellmuth & Johnson PLLC

 

Peter D. Kieselbach

Greenberg Traurig, LLP

 

Anna M. Koch

Trepanier MacGillis Battina P.A.

 

Amber L. Kraemer

Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A.

 

Stephanie M. Laws

Maslon LLP

 

Caroline L. Marsili

Carlson Caspers Vandenburgh & Lindquist, P.A.

 

David R. Merritt

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP

 

Emily E. Niles

Robins Kaplan LLP

 

Micah J. Revell

Stinson LLP

 

Nicholas Scheiner

Greene Espel PLLP

 

Jon M. Schoenwetter

Cozen O’Connor

 

Aalok K. Sharma

Stinson LLP

 

Jacob F. Siegel

Ciresi Conlin LLP

 

Mickey L. Stevens

Dykema Gossett PLLC

 

Anju Suresh

Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP

 

J. Matt Thornton

Ballard Spahr LLP

 

Emily J. Tremblay

Robins Kaplan LLP

 

 

Unsung Legal Heroes

 

Nicholas Adler

Robins Kaplan LLP

 

Caryn Anderson

Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A.

 

Mikayla Anderson

Anoka County Attorney’s Office

 

Tinzing Artmann

Target

 

Vernona Boswell

Hennepin County Attorney’s Office

 

Lori Wosmek Brown

Dorsey & Whitney LLP

 

Joseph (Yu) Chen, Ph.D. 

Robins Kaplan LLP

 

Sena Dahl 

Sheridan & Dulas, P.A.

 

Brownie Davis

Fish & Richardson P.C.

 

Sarah Evenson

Barnes & Thornburg LLP

 

Dana A. Gray

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP

 

Mark Holmberg

Stinson LLP

 

Merete V. Klausen

Merchant & Gould P.C

 

Emily Lawson  

Robins Kaplan LLP

 

Tara Leupke

Messerli Kramer, P.A.

 

Courtney McClimon

Avisen Legal, PA

 

Alycia Morell

Fish & Richardson P.C.

 

Vic Rattanasithy

Messerli Kramer, P.A.

 

Pamela Erwin Roemer

Maslon LLP

 

Kristin Schmidt

Ciresi Conlin LLP

 

Lynne Tauer  

rb LEGAL, LLC

 

Brigid M. Volk

Greene Espel PLLP

 

 

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription. 

About Minnesota Lawyer

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo