Daniel Repka
Daniel Repka says of civil commitment law: “It’s very difficult, but it’s also rewarding.” (Submitted photo)

Breaking the Ice: Work and rewards in civil commitment law

By: Todd Nelson June 2, 2022

Criminal defense attorney Daniel Repka says lawyers who don’t join him in practicing civil commitment law miss out on the hard work but also on the reward.

