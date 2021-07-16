Up & Coming Attorneys, Unsung Legal Heroes announced

Each year Minnesota Lawyer recognizes a group of new attorneys off to a fast start in their legal careers and the legal professionals who work to make sure the job gets done.
We are pleased to announce the 2021 Up & Coming Attorneys and Unsung Legal Heroes.
All of the Up & Coming Attorney honorees are in their first decade of practice.
Unsung Legal Heroes come from several categories including: legal administrative assistant, paralegal or judicial clerk, administrator or office manager, librarian, accounting staff, information technology and marketing.
Congratulations to the 2021 Up & Coming Attorneys and Unsung Legal Heroes.
Up & Coming Attorneys
Trevor Brown
Dorsey & Whitney LLP
Daniel Bruzzone
Patterson Thuente IP
Aram Desteian
Bassford Remele
Autumn Gear
Barnes & Thornberg
Jessica Gutierrez
Robins Kaplan LLP
Lisa Hui-Peterson
Ramsey County Attorney’s Office
Iain Johnson
Stinson LLP
Grace Kim
Fish & Richardson P.C.
Jessica Kometz
Bassford Remele
Kyle R. Kroll
Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A.
Brittany Lawonn
Hennepin County Attorney’s Office
Leah D. Leyendecker
Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP
Shui Li
Robins Kaplan LLP
Virginia McCalmont
Forsgren Fisher McCalmont DeMarea Tysver LLP
Ann Motl
Maslon LLP
Alexandria Mueller
Hellmuth & Johnson
Evan Nelson
Maslon LLP
Laura Nelson
Stinson LLP
Brittany Resch
Gustafson Gluek PLLC
Jesse E. Sater
Bowman and Brooke LLP
Rachael Stack
Faegre Drinker
Vanessa Szalapski
Dorsey & Whitney LLP
Jessica Timmington Lindstrom
Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A.
Anna Tobin
Greene Espel PLLP
Arielle Wagner
Lockridge Grindal Nauen P.L.L.P.
Jessi Wagner
McGough Construction Co. LLC
Kathryn E. Wendt
Ballard Spahr LLP
Davida Williams
Greene Espel PLLP
Kyle Wislocky
Ciresi Conlin LLP
Ryan R. Woessner
Faegre Drinker
Seth Zawila
Robins Kaplan LLP
Unsung Legal Heroes
Kerry Conboy
University of St. Thomas School of Law
Tonya Cooper
St. Paul City Attorney’s Office
Marina Davis
Ciresi Conlin LLP
Karen K. Deneen
Greene Espel PLLP
Chau Espenson
U.S. Bank
Nancy Fraser
Dorsey & Whitney LLP
Shelli Haag
Sieben Edmunds Miller PLLC
Kim Hansen
Taft Law
Nancy Jaeckels
Manty & Associates, P.A.
Nikki Krahler
Fish & Richardson P.C.
Fred A. Levy Haskell
Stinson LLP
Kelsey Lund
MADEL PA
April Paul
Engelmeier & Umanah
Ann Potter
Robins Kaplan LLP
Marissa L. Powers
Stellpflug Law PLLC
Jennifer Stegora
Shepherd Data Services, Inc.
Susan Trombley
Law Library Service to Prisoners
Dawn Van Alstine
Robins Kaplan LLP
Karen Westwood
Hennepin County Law Library
Brandy Wolf
Fish & Richardson P.C.
Service Center
Merchant & Gould
Victim Witness Team
St. Paul City Attorney’s Office
