Up & Coming Attorneys, Unsung Legal Heroes announced

Each year Minnesota Lawyer recognizes a group of new attorneys off to a fast start in their legal careers and the legal professionals who work to make sure the job gets done.

We are pleased to announce the 2021 Up & Coming Attorneys and Unsung Legal Heroes.

All of the Up & Coming Attorney honorees are in their first decade of practice.

Unsung Legal Heroes come from several categories including: legal administrative assistant, paralegal or judicial clerk, administrator or office manager, librarian, accounting staff, information technology and marketing.

Congratulations to the 2021 Up & Coming Attorneys and Unsung Legal Heroes.

Up & Coming Attorneys

Trevor Brown

Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Daniel Bruzzone

Patterson Thuente IP

Aram Desteian

Bassford Remele

Autumn Gear

Barnes & Thornberg

Jessica Gutierrez

Robins Kaplan LLP

Lisa Hui-Peterson

Ramsey County Attorney’s Office

Iain Johnson

Stinson LLP

Grace Kim

Fish & Richardson P.C.

Jessica Kometz

Bassford Remele

Kyle R. Kroll

Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A.

Brittany Lawonn

Hennepin County Attorney’s Office

Leah D. Leyendecker

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP

Shui Li

Robins Kaplan LLP

Virginia McCalmont

Forsgren Fisher McCalmont DeMarea Tysver LLP

Ann Motl

Maslon LLP

Alexandria Mueller

Hellmuth & Johnson

Evan Nelson

Maslon LLP

Laura Nelson

Stinson LLP

Brittany Resch

Gustafson Gluek PLLC

Jesse E. Sater

Bowman and Brooke LLP

Rachael Stack

Faegre Drinker

Vanessa Szalapski

Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Jessica Timmington Lindstrom

Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A.

Anna Tobin

Greene Espel PLLP

Arielle Wagner

Lockridge Grindal Nauen P.L.L.P.

Jessi Wagner

McGough Construction Co. LLC

Kathryn E. Wendt

Ballard Spahr LLP

Davida Williams

Greene Espel PLLP

Kyle Wislocky

Ciresi Conlin LLP

Ryan R. Woessner

Faegre Drinker

Seth Zawila

Robins Kaplan LLP

Unsung Legal Heroes

Kerry Conboy

University of St. Thomas School of Law

Tonya Cooper

St. Paul City Attorney’s Office

Marina Davis

Ciresi Conlin LLP

Karen K. Deneen

Greene Espel PLLP

Chau Espenson

U.S. Bank

Nancy Fraser

Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Shelli Haag

Sieben Edmunds Miller PLLC

Kim Hansen

Taft Law

Nancy Jaeckels

Manty & Associates, P.A.

Nikki Krahler

Fish & Richardson P.C.

Fred A. Levy Haskell

Stinson LLP

Kelsey Lund

MADEL PA

April Paul

Engelmeier & Umanah

Ann Potter

Robins Kaplan LLP

Marissa L. Powers

Stellpflug Law PLLC

Jennifer Stegora

Shepherd Data Services, Inc.

Susan Trombley

Law Library Service to Prisoners

Dawn Van Alstine

Robins Kaplan LLP

Karen Westwood

Hennepin County Law Library

Brandy Wolf

Fish & Richardson P.C.

Service Center

Merchant & Gould

Victim Witness Team

St. Paul City Attorney’s Office

