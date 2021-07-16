Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Up & Coming Attorneys, Unsung Legal Heroes announced
Up & Coming and Unsung Heroes logo

Up & Coming Attorneys, Unsung Legal Heroes announced

By: Minnesota Lawyer July 16, 2021

Each year Minnesota Lawyer recognizes a group of new attorneys off to a fast start in their legal careers and the legal professionals who work to make sure the job gets done.

We are pleased to announce the 2021 Up & Coming Attorneys and Unsung Legal Heroes.

All of the Up & Coming Attorney honorees are in their first decade of practice.

Unsung Legal Heroes come from several categories including: legal administrative assistant, paralegal or judicial clerk, administrator or office manager, librarian, accounting staff, information technology and marketing.

Congratulations to the 2021 Up & Coming Attorneys and Unsung Legal Heroes.

 

Up & Coming Attorneys

 

Trevor Brown

Dorsey & Whitney LLP

 

Daniel Bruzzone

Patterson Thuente IP

 

Aram Desteian

Bassford Remele

 

Autumn Gear

Barnes & Thornberg

 

Jessica Gutierrez

Robins Kaplan LLP

 

Lisa Hui-Peterson

Ramsey County Attorney’s Office

 

Iain Johnson

Stinson LLP

 

Grace Kim

Fish & Richardson P.C.

 

Jessica Kometz

Bassford Remele

 

Kyle R. Kroll

Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A.

 

Brittany Lawonn

Hennepin County Attorney’s Office

 

Leah D. Leyendecker

Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr LLP

 

Shui Li

Robins Kaplan LLP

 

Virginia McCalmont

Forsgren Fisher McCalmont DeMarea Tysver LLP

 

Ann Motl

Maslon LLP

 

Alexandria Mueller

Hellmuth & Johnson

 

Evan Nelson

Maslon LLP

 

Laura Nelson

Stinson LLP

 

Brittany Resch

Gustafson Gluek PLLC

 

Jesse E. Sater

Bowman and Brooke LLP

 

Rachael Stack

Faegre Drinker

 

Vanessa Szalapski

Dorsey & Whitney LLP

 

Jessica Timmington Lindstrom

Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A.

 

Anna Tobin

Greene Espel PLLP

 

Arielle Wagner

Lockridge Grindal Nauen P.L.L.P.

 

Jessi Wagner

McGough Construction Co. LLC

 

Kathryn E. Wendt

Ballard Spahr LLP

 

Davida Williams

Greene Espel PLLP

 

Kyle Wislocky

Ciresi Conlin LLP

 

Ryan R. Woessner

Faegre Drinker

 

Seth Zawila

Robins Kaplan LLP

 

 

Unsung Legal Heroes

 

Kerry Conboy

University of St. Thomas School of Law

 

Tonya Cooper

St. Paul City Attorney’s Office

 

Marina Davis

Ciresi Conlin LLP

 

Karen K. Deneen

Greene Espel PLLP

 

Chau Espenson

U.S. Bank

 

Nancy Fraser

Dorsey & Whitney LLP

 

Shelli Haag

Sieben Edmunds Miller PLLC

 

Kim Hansen

Taft Law

 

Nancy Jaeckels

Manty & Associates, P.A.

 

Nikki Krahler

Fish & Richardson P.C.

 

Fred A. Levy Haskell

Stinson LLP

 

Kelsey Lund

MADEL PA

 

April Paul

Engelmeier & Umanah

 

Ann Potter

Robins Kaplan LLP

 

Marissa L. Powers

Stellpflug Law PLLC

 

Jennifer Stegora

Shepherd Data Services, Inc.

 

Susan Trombley

Law Library Service to Prisoners

 

Dawn Van Alstine

Robins Kaplan LLP

 

Karen Westwood

Hennepin County Law Library

 

Brandy Wolf

Fish & Richardson P.C.

 

Service Center

Merchant & Gould

 

Victim Witness Team

St. Paul City Attorney’s Office

 

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription.

About Minnesota Lawyer

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo