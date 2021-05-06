Quantcast
Court: Reply commences civil lawsuit

Lawyer says ruling means ‘answer means something’

By: Kevin Featherly May 6, 2021

A breach-of-contract civil suit commenced as soon as the appellant answered the original summons, the Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled. That’s true even though the appellant failed to return an acknowledgment-of-service form.

