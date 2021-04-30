Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Conference committee lined up
Carlos Mariani
Rep. Carlos Mariani, DFL-St. Paul, the Public Safety Conference Committee co-chair, was on hand during a Thursday press conference, joining with other Democrats to pressure Republican senators to take up policing reform. “It’s never the wrong time do the right thing,” he said. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)

Conference committee lined up

DFLers demand police reform; GOP promises none

By: Kevin Featherly April 30, 2021

A start date for the joint House-Senate judiciary and public safety committee hearing has finally been set. It begins Monday, May 3, at 9 a.m.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2021 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo