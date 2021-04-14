Quantcast
Daunte Wright death protest
Demonstrators rally outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department on Tuesday to protest the shooting death Sunday of Daunte Wright. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Lawmakers of color demand more police reform

Gazelka pledges ‘fact-finding’ Senate hearings

By: Kevin Featherly April 14, 2021

Following the slaying in Brooklyn Center of another Black man in police custody Sunday, Democratic lawmakers of color are demanding tough new police-accountability laws that, in 2021, the GOP-led Senate has held at bay.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

