Minnesota Lawyer names 2021 In-House Counsel honorees

Minnesota Lawyer is pleased to announce the 2021 In-House Counsel honorees. These lawyers, who work in-house in both the public and private sectors, will be feted in an April 30 celebration. Watch for additional event details in the coming weeks. This year’s class of 17 attorneys is being recognized in one of seven categories, as follows:
Lifetime achievement
Anna Richo
Cargill Inc.
Health care organization
Daniel Santos
Ucare
Nonprofit or governmental organization
Melissa Manderschied
City of Bloomington
Private Company with annual revenues over $500M
Molly Thornton
Cargill Inc.
Private Company with annual revenues up to $500M
Peter Carlson
The Nerdery LLC
Robert McGarry IV
Kindeva Drug Delivery LP
Joel Rietz
CSM Corp.
Public Company
William Childs
3M Co.
Marlon Cush
UnitedHealth Group
Mara Garcia Kaplan
Wells Fargo
Ryan Hoch
CHS Inc.
David Justmann
Smiths Medical
Abigail Nesbitt
TCF Bank
Jaimala Pai
Medtronic
Rising Stars
Ashton Boon
Mayo Clinic
Amanda Matchett
Infor
Brian Vander Pol
U.S. Bank
