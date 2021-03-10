Quantcast
In-House Counsel Awards 2021

Minnesota Lawyer names 2021 In-House Counsel honorees

By: Minnesota Lawyer March 10, 2021

Minnesota Lawyer is pleased to announce the 2021 In-House Counsel honorees. These lawyers, who work in-house in both the public and private sectors, will be feted in an April 30 celebration. Watch for additional event details in the coming weeks. This year’s class of 17 attorneys is being recognized in one of seven categories, as follows:

Lifetime achievement

Anna Richo

Cargill Inc.

 

Health care organization

Daniel Santos

Ucare

 

Nonprofit or governmental organization

Melissa Manderschied

City of Bloomington

 

Private Company with annual revenues over $500M

Molly Thornton

Cargill Inc.

 

Private Company with annual revenues up to $500M

Peter Carlson

The Nerdery LLC

 

Robert McGarry IV

Kindeva Drug Delivery LP

 

Joel Rietz

CSM Corp.

 

Public Company

William Childs

3M Co.

 

Marlon Cush

UnitedHealth Group

 

Mara Garcia Kaplan

Wells Fargo

 

Ryan Hoch

CHS Inc.

 

David Justmann

Smiths Medical

 

Abigail Nesbitt

TCF Bank

 

Jaimala Pai

Medtronic

 

Rising Stars

Ashton Boon

Mayo Clinic

 

Amanda Matchett

Infor

 

Brian Vander Pol

U.S. Bank

 

