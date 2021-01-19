People & Practices: Jan. 19, 2021

Elizabeth J. Roff has joined Stellpflug Law PLLC as a partner.

With more than 10 years of courtroom experience, Roff has taken the lead on more than 400 civil matters involving commercial losses, with a focus on construction defect and product liability disputes. Her career highlights include numerous successful trial verdicts, settlement awards and procedural dismissals.

Roff co-authored “Minnesota Commercial General Liability Insurance Policy: Annotated,” cited as authority by the Minnesota Court of Appeals in Grinnell Mutual Insurance Co. v. Ripley, No. A09-179 (Minn. Ct. App., Dec. 29, 2009). She is also the primary author of the Post Loss Duties of an Insured chapter of the Minnesota Continuing Legal Education Deskbook.

Roff is a law student mentor through Minnesota Women Lawyers, serves on the Board of the Twin Cities Claims Association and is co-chair of the Minnesota Defense Lawyers Association Construction Law and MVA committees.

She is licensed in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

***

Anne Haaland and Scott Emery were elected Henson Efron’s newest Shareholders, effective Jan. 1.

Anne Haaland is part of the firm’s Family Law practice group. She handles cases involving divorce, custody and parenting time, child support, spousal maintenance and complex property division. Haaland has been recognized as a Minnesota Super Lawyer 2017-20 and was most recently recognized as an Up & Coming Attorney by Minnesota Lawyer.

Haaland holds a law degree from State University of New York at Buffalo Law School.

Scott Emery is a member of the Business Law and Estate, Trust and Probate practice groups. He advises individuals and business across major areas of business and tax law. His knowledge and experience includes business formation, purchase and sale of businesses, executive compensation, estate tax, and tax planning and compliance.

Emery received a law degree and a Master of Laws in Taxation from Washington University School of Law in St. Louis.

***

Veteran litigator Mark A. Hallberg has joined Robins Kaplan’s Personal Injury and Medical Malpractice Group. For more than 41 years, Hallberg has represented individuals and families in medical malpractice, personal injury, and wrongful death actions. Over that period, he has tried more than 75 trials to jury verdict.

Hallberg is certified as a civil trial specialist by the National Board of Trial Advocacy and by the Minnesota State Bar Association for over 25 years. He is also a fellow in the invitation-only American College of Trial Lawyers and an associate in the American Board of Trial Advocates.

In addition to his litigation practice, Hallberg has served as an adjunct professor at Mitchell Hamline School of Law, where he has taught the medical malpractice course for more than 20 years.

***

Faegre Drinker has promoted three Minneapolis attorneys to counsel, effective Jan. 1.

Rhiannon Beckendorf advises clients on labor and employment matters. Her perspective as a former in-house counsel for an international company helps her provide comprehensive compliance and training solutions and transaction-related advice to employers of all sizes.

Nicholas Nelson is an experienced litigator in the U.S. Supreme Court and appellate courts. He analyzes, briefs and solves complex legal doctrine issues for clients, on appeal and in the trial courts. Nelson has significant experience dealing with issues regarding forum selection and transfers when a defendant faces similar lawsuits in multiple jurisdictions.

Evelyn (Evie) Snyder is a trial lawyer who represents clients in complex litigation matters. She primarily counsels and advocates for clients in environmental litigation and government matters.

***

Stinson LLP has announced the election of three partners in its Minneapolis office, effective Jan. 1.

Ben Eastburn assists clients across nationwide in litigation, arbitration and transactional matters, including construction and design defects, guaranteed energy savings, government contracting, energy and transportation matters, and lien, bond and equitable price adjustment claims. Before joining Stinson, Eastburn served as vice president and general counsel for a specialty construction and as project manager for a shipyard, where he planned and supervised the maintenance and repairs for two U.S. Navy guided missile destroyers. He earned his J.D. from Regent University School of Law.

Iain Johnson represents builders, lenders, administrative agents, REITs, retailers and developers in commercial real estate transactions of all sizes. He focuses his practice on financing for affordable housing projects and construction loans. Additionally, Johnson frequently acts as local counsel, advising on a wide variety of real estate matters. He earned his J.D. from the University of Iowa College of Law.

Justin Seitz advises business owners, management and in-house counsel on all aspects of business operations, corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, succession and estate planning, and shareholder relationships. His experience working in his family’s business allows him to better assist multi-generational families and owners of privately held businesses to develop personalized estate plans and offer broader succession and exit planning strategies. Seitz earned his J.D. from the University of St. Thomas School of Law.

***

Brandie Morgenroth is a shareholder at Minneapolis-based Nilan Johnson Lewis, effective Jan. 1.

Morgenroth focuses her practice on product liability and mass tort defense, representing manufacturers, suppliers, and retailers regionally and nationally. She consults with clients on regulatory issues, CPSC investigations, and recalls; and provides counseling on preventative measures to help minimize litigation costs.

Morgenroth is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Law School. She’s an active member of ICPHSO (International Consumer Product Health and Safety Organization) and the Defense Research Institute. Brandie has authored numerous articles and delivered several presentations on product liability, regulatory, and preventative measure issues.

***

Chelsea J. Bodin and Christopher T. Ruska have joined the Labor and Employment team of Minneapolis-based Nilan Johnson Lewis.

Bodin has experience representing employers in cases involving labor relations, FLSA/wage-and-hour, employment and disability discrimination, as well as providing employment counseling and preventive advice. She also gained experience with the patchwork of laws and regulations stemming from the pandemic. Bodin is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Law School and spent a semester of law school in Sweden studying in a Master’s Program for International and EU Tax Law. She is a member of Minnesota Women Lawyers, MSBA’s Labor and Employment Law Section, and SHRM. In addition, she is a commissioner for the St. Louis Park Police Advisory Commission and clinic volunteer for the Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services (SMRLS).

Ruska, licensed in both Minnesota and Wisconsin, lends his writing skills to complex employment matters. He focuses mainly on litigation matters, including employment discrimination, trade secrets, and non-competes. After graduating from the University of Minnesota Law School, Ruska spent a few years clerking for three judges at the Wisconsin Court of Appeal. He’s a member of Minnesota State, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, and Wisconsin Bar Associations. Chris is also a soccer referee mentor; it stems from his years of refereeing soccer games for the United Soccer League (USL), Major League Soccer (MLS), and the Big Ten.

***

Macey L. Muller has joined the multifamily and commercial real estate finance and real estate teams at Moss & Barnett, A Professional Association. Her practice is primarily focused on representing lenders who originate and sell loans secured by multifamily real estate projects to secondary market investors, Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Within this practice, Muller conducts title examinations, survey examinations and other due diligence, reviews legal opinions, and prepares loan documents.

Before joining Moss & Barnett, Muller served as a judicial extern to Judge Mark J. Kappelhoff in Hennepin County District Court.

Muller received her J.D. from the University of Minnesota Law School, where she earned her Business Law Certificate, and her B.A. from Iowa State University.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription.