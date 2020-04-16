Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Capitol Retort / Capitol Retort: Flu v. COVID; supplemental budget; Zooming
Patients and medical workers wear personal protective equipment because of COVID-19 concerns April 13 outside the emergency room at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York. (AP photo: John Minchillo)
Patients and medical workers wear personal protective equipment because of COVID-19 concerns April 13 outside the emergency room at NYU Langone Medical Center in New York. (AP photo: John Minchillo)

Capitol Retort: Flu v. COVID; supplemental budget; Zooming

By: Kevin Featherly April 16, 2020

John Hinderaker, in a blog post, argues that COVID-19 deaths are “fractions of a normal flu season” and that coronavirus deaths could one day equal flu numbers, which were “barely a news story.” Is he right?

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo