Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Features / Capitol Retort / Capitol Retort: Backup player; prison outbreak; quarantine reads
In this March 30, 2020 photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, holds a brief news conference March 30 with Rear Adm. John B. Mustin as the USNS Comfort, a naval hospital ship with a 1,000 bed-capacity, pulls into Pier 90 in New York. Americans give high marks to state and local governments for their handling of the fast-moving coronavirus pandemic that has swiftly remade everyday life. (AP photo: Kathy Willens)
In this March 30, 2020 photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, holds a brief news conference March 30 with Rear Adm. John B. Mustin as the USNS Comfort, a naval hospital ship with a 1,000 bed-capacity, pulls into Pier 90 in New York. Americans give high marks to state and local governments for their handling of the fast-moving coronavirus pandemic that has swiftly remade everyday life. (AP photo: Kathy Willens)

Capitol Retort: Backup player; prison outbreak; quarantine reads

By: Kevin Featherly April 9, 2020

The president refers to the federal government as a “backup” to states. What do you think about the how he’s handling things?

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo