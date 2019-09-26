2019’s Minnesota Lawyer Reader Rankings Final Winners

For the past 3 years the readers of Finance & Commerce and Minnesota Lawyer have chosen their most trusted brands and business partners. This year’s selections include many repeat winners and several newcomers.

How are companies chosen for Reader Rankings. Well, just like it sounds. We pick the categories, populated with a list of companies that have been nominated over the past years. If a company is not on the list, they are added by write in or can be suggested to us for inclusion. Our readers then vote on their favorites through our website. We then tally the votes and the bragging rights begin – Reader Rankings 2019.

We thank you for your support in making the decisions on the winners of the 2019 Reader Rankings. And no doubt, the businesses you selected in the top spots appreciate your support every day. Congratulations to the winners!

Sincerely,

Bill Gaier, Publisher

Best Commercial Real Estate Brokerage

CBRE Kraus-Anderson Cushman & Wakefield

Best Commercial Leasing Company

Doran Companies CBRE Cushman & Wakefield

Best Commercial Real Estate Developer/Partner

Doran Companies Ryan Companies Davis

Best Commercial Property Manager

Doran Companies Ryan Companies Colliers

Best 1031 Exchange Experts

The Excelsior Group Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Partners Exchange Company, LLC

Best Tenant Representation

CBRE Cushman & Wakefield (tied); Carlson Partners (Carlson Commercial) (tied); KimbleCo (tied); Marcus & Millichap (tied) Other

Best Appraisal Companies

CBRE MN Real Estate Appraisal Services Shenehon Company

Best Title Companies

First American Title Commercial Partners Title Chicago Title Insurance (tied); Old Republic Title (tied)

Best Commercial Valuation

Minnesota Real Estate Appraisal Services Shenehon Company Hoff Appraisal Associates

Best Business Bank

Bridgewater Bank U.S. Bancorp Bremer Bank (tied); Sunrise Banks (tied)

Best Insurance Brokerage

Christensen Group Cobb Strecker Dunphy & Zimmermann (tied); Wells Fargo (tied) Lockton

Best Executive Search Firms

Robert Half SkyWater Search Partners Inc. (tied); LymanDoran (tied) Midwest Financial Search Partners

Best Accounting Firm

CliftonLarsonAllen Baker Tilly Redpath and Company

Best Staffing Agency

Robert Half OfficeTeam Humera Avenica

Best Office Interiors

Doran Companies bdh+young interiors | architecture Perkins & Will

Best Wealth Management

RBC Wealth Management Morgan Stanley Thrivent Financial

Best MBA Program

Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota Opus College of Business, University of St. Thomas (tied); Carlson School of Managment (tied) Hamline School of Business

Best Web Development

The Nerdery Clockwork Rocket 55

Best Courier and Messenger Service

OnTime Delivery Metro Legal Services Inc. Platinum Courier

Best Data Recovery Service

Atomic Data OnTrack Secure Data Recovery

Best Document Destruction

Shred-it Shred Right Iron Mountain

Best Document Management

Loffler Companies, Inc. Metro Sales Inc. Nightowl Discovery

Best Tech Recycling & Disposal

Tech Dump Atomic Recycling LLC Twin Cities Computer Recycling

Best IT Outsourcing Provider

Thomspn Reuters Legal Managed Services IBM Cognizant Technology Solutions (tied); Deloitte (tied)

Best Office Equipment

Loffler Companies, Inc. Innovative Office Solutions Podany’s

Best Office Supplies

Office Depot Innovative Office Supplies Loffler Companies, Inc.

Best Printer

FedEx Nightowl Discovery Sir Speedy

Best Commercial Mortgage Lender

Bridgewater Bank U.S. Bancorp Bremer Bank

Best Small Business Banking

Bridgewater Bank Sunrise Banks Bremer Bank

Best Large Contractor

Doran Companies Kraus-Anderson Adolfson & Peterson

Best Contractor

Greiner Construction Inc. D.J. Kranz Co., Inc. Gardner Builders

Best Architect

Doran Companies BWBR Architects HGA Architects & Engineers

Best Engineer

BKBM Engineers Braun Intertec Alliant Engineering (tied); Pope Architects (tied)

Best Materials Supplier

JL Schwieters Construction Tamarack Materials, Inc. Brock White

Best Construction/Real Estate Law Firm

Briggs & Morgan Messerli & Kramer (tied); Winthrop & Weinstine (tied) Hellmuth & Johnson (tied); Larkin Hoffman (tied)

Best Electrical Contractor

Collins Electric Egan Company Parsons Electric

Best Concrete Company

Cemstone Northland Concrete and Masonry Goodmanson Construction

Best Painting Company

Swanson & Youngdale Inc. Superior Painting & Decorating Inc. Show Me Painting LLC (tied); Sunrise Painting (tied)

Best Plumbing Company

Egan Company Wenzel Plumbing Heating Cooling Erickson Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical (tied); Schadegg Mechanical Inc. (tied)

Best Security Company

Code42 Atomic Data Loffler Companies, Inc.

Best Fabrication Company

MG McGrath, Inc. J L Schwieters Construction Fabcon Precast

Best Landscape Design Company

Cunningham Group Midwest Landscapes Inc. KG Landscape

Best Windows and Glazing

Andersen Windows Marvin Windows Empirehouse

Best Roofing Contractor

Central Roofing Company Berwald Roofing Company – Roofing and Metal Wall Panels Horizon Roofing, Inc.

Best Paving

Bituminous Roadways, Inc. Metro Paving Inc. Minnesota Roadways Co.

Best Public Relations Firm

Weber Shandwick Goff Public LEVEL Brand, LLC

Best Printing & Promotional Items

AlphaGraphics Innovative Office Solutions Nelson Ink

Best Equipment Rental

Northland Crane Service, Inc. Titan Machinery Inc. Vic’s Crane & Heavy Haul, Inc.

Best Mechanical Engineering Firm

Dunham Associates Michaud Cooley Erickson Steen Engineering, Inc.

Best Construction Law Firm

Briggs & Morgan Winthrop & Weinstine Messerli & Kramer

Best Local Brewery

Wicked Wort Brewing Company Fulton Brewing Taproom Excelsior Brewing Company

Best Local Winery

Saint Croix Vineyards Winehaven Winery Carlos Creek Winery

Best ADR Company

Gilbert Mediation Center, Ltd. Benchmark National ADR, LLC (tied); DeCourcy Law PLLC (tied) JAMS

Best ADR Individual Moderator

John Carey James Gilbert Cara Lee Neville

Best Claims Administration

Rust Consulting Inc. Analytics, Inc. (tied); Wilkerson & Hegna (tied) Heffler Claims Group

Best Class Action Claims Administration Services

Heffler Claims Group Dahl Administration Rust Consulting Inc.

Best Court Reporter and Deposition Service

Benchmark Reporting Agency Depo International Discovery Litigation Services

Best Deposition Video Provider

Benchmark Reporting Agency Discovery Litigation Services On The Record

Best Digital Forensics

Digital Forensics Corp Computer Forensic Services Computer Forensics Associates

Best Docketing and Calendaring Software

MyCase Thomson Reuters Elite BEC Legal

Best E-Discovery

Kroll Ontrack Thomson Reuters Nightowl Discovery

Best Expert Witness

Thomson Reuters Expert Witness Services The TASA Group The Expert Institute

Best Expert Witness Financial

Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP Jenny Bestful cpa Frank E Nute CPA LLC

Best Forensic Accounting

Ernst & Young LLP Pricewaterhouse Coopers, LLP (PwC) Eide Bailly LLP

Best Jury Consultant

Populus law NJP Litigation Consulting JuryThink LLC

Best Law School

University of Minnesota Law School Mitchell Hamline School of Law University of St. Thomas School of Law

Best Legal Liability Insurance

Minnesota Lawyer’s Mutual Insurance Lawyers Insurance Group Hays Companies

Best Legal Outplacement and Career Transition Provider

Talon Performance Group Career Partners International Minneapolis Outplacement Services

Best Litigation Consulting Firm

JuryScope, Inc. Barrington Financial Consulting Group Martin Litigation Support Services, LLC

Best Litigation Valuation

Lurie Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP Anthony Ostlund

Best Legal Staffing

Robert Half Legal Sand Search Partners Talon Performance Group

Best Non-Association Continuing Legal Education Provider

Mitchell Hamline School of Law University of St. Thomas School of Law Law Moose

Best Online Research Provider

Thomson Reuters Fastcase QuickView

Best Paralegal Program in the MN

Hamline University Minnesota State University, Moorhead (tied); Winona State University (tied) North Hennepin Community College

Best Practice Management Software

Smokeball MyCase PracticePanther

Best Private Investigator

Graf Agency Gilbertson Investigations Andrew P. Miklesh

Best Process Server

Metro Legal Services Inc. Pro Legal MN Twin City Processing

Best Table of Authority Softwards

Thomson Reuters Lexisnexis Levit & James

Best Time and Billing Solutions

MyCase (tied); Tabs3 Billing (tied) Clio TimeSolv

Best Translation Services

Global Translation Minnesota Translations Lynne Krenz , Stillwater

Best Trust Administration