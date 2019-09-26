2019’s Minnesota Lawyer Reader Rankings Final Winners

How are companies chosen for Reader Rankings. Well, just like it sounds. We pick the categories, populated with a list of companies that have been nominated over the past years. If a company is not on the list, they are added by write in or can be suggested to us for inclusion. Our readers then vote on their favorites through our website. We then tally the votes and the bragging rights begin – Reader Rankings 2019.
We thank you for your support in making the decisions on the winners of the 2019 Reader Rankings. And no doubt, the businesses you selected in the top spots appreciate your support every day. Congratulations to the winners!
Sincerely,
Bill Gaier, Publisher
Best Commercial Real Estate Brokerage
- CBRE
- Kraus-Anderson
- Cushman & Wakefield
Best Commercial Leasing Company
- Doran Companies
- CBRE
- Cushman & Wakefield
Best Commercial Real Estate Developer/Partner
- Doran Companies
- Ryan Companies
- Davis
Best Commercial Property Manager
- Doran Companies
- Ryan Companies
- Colliers
Best 1031 Exchange Experts
- The Excelsior Group
- Cushman & Wakefield
- Commercial Partners Exchange Company, LLC
Best Tenant Representation
- CBRE
- Cushman & Wakefield (tied); Carlson Partners (Carlson Commercial) (tied); KimbleCo (tied); Marcus & Millichap (tied)
- Other
Best Appraisal Companies
- CBRE
- MN Real Estate Appraisal Services
- Shenehon Company
Best Title Companies
- First American Title
- Commercial Partners Title
- Chicago Title Insurance (tied); Old Republic Title (tied)
Best Commercial Valuation
- Minnesota Real Estate Appraisal Services
- Shenehon Company
- Hoff Appraisal Associates
Best Business Bank
- Bridgewater Bank
- U.S. Bancorp
- Bremer Bank (tied); Sunrise Banks (tied)
Best Insurance Brokerage
- Christensen Group
- Cobb Strecker Dunphy & Zimmermann (tied); Wells Fargo (tied)
- Lockton
Best Executive Search Firms
- Robert Half
- SkyWater Search Partners Inc. (tied); LymanDoran (tied)
- Midwest Financial Search Partners
Best Accounting Firm
- CliftonLarsonAllen
- Baker Tilly
- Redpath and Company
Best Staffing Agency
- Robert Half OfficeTeam
- Humera
- Avenica
Best Office Interiors
- Doran Companies
- bdh+young interiors | architecture
- Perkins & Will
Best Wealth Management
- RBC Wealth Management
- Morgan Stanley
- Thrivent Financial
Best MBA Program
- Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota
- Opus College of Business, University of St. Thomas (tied); Carlson School of Managment (tied)
- Hamline School of Business
Best Web Development
- The Nerdery
- Clockwork
- Rocket 55
Best Courier and Messenger Service
- OnTime Delivery
- Metro Legal Services Inc.
- Platinum Courier
Best Data Recovery Service
- Atomic Data
- OnTrack
- Secure Data Recovery
Best Document Destruction
- Shred-it
- Shred Right
- Iron Mountain
Best Document Management
- Loffler Companies, Inc.
- Metro Sales Inc.
- Nightowl Discovery
Best Tech Recycling & Disposal
- Tech Dump
- Atomic Recycling LLC
- Twin Cities Computer Recycling
Best IT Outsourcing Provider
- Thomspn Reuters Legal Managed Services
- IBM
- Cognizant Technology Solutions (tied); Deloitte (tied)
Best Office Equipment
- Loffler Companies, Inc.
- Innovative Office Solutions
- Podany’s
Best Office Supplies
- Office Depot
- Innovative Office Supplies
- Loffler Companies, Inc.
Best Printer
- FedEx
- Nightowl Discovery
- Sir Speedy
Best Commercial Mortgage Lender
- Bridgewater Bank
- U.S. Bancorp
- Bremer Bank
Best Small Business Banking
- Bridgewater Bank
- Sunrise Banks
- Bremer Bank
Best Large Contractor
- Doran Companies
- Kraus-Anderson
- Adolfson & Peterson
Best Contractor
- Greiner Construction Inc.
- D.J. Kranz Co., Inc.
- Gardner Builders
Best Architect
- Doran Companies
- BWBR Architects
- HGA Architects & Engineers
Best Engineer
- BKBM Engineers
- Braun Intertec
- Alliant Engineering (tied); Pope Architects (tied)
Best Materials Supplier
- JL Schwieters Construction
- Tamarack Materials, Inc.
- Brock White
Best Construction/Real Estate Law Firm
- Briggs & Morgan
- Messerli & Kramer (tied); Winthrop & Weinstine (tied)
- Hellmuth & Johnson (tied); Larkin Hoffman (tied)
Best Electrical Contractor
- Collins Electric
- Egan Company
- Parsons Electric
Best Concrete Company
- Cemstone
- Northland Concrete and Masonry
- Goodmanson Construction
Best Painting Company
- Swanson & Youngdale Inc.
- Superior Painting & Decorating Inc.
- Show Me Painting LLC (tied); Sunrise Painting (tied)
Best Plumbing Company
- Egan Company
- Wenzel Plumbing Heating Cooling
- Erickson Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical (tied); Schadegg Mechanical Inc. (tied)
Best Security Company
- Code42
- Atomic Data
- Loffler Companies, Inc.
Best Fabrication Company
- MG McGrath, Inc.
- J L Schwieters Construction
- Fabcon Precast
Best Landscape Design Company
- Cunningham Group
- Midwest Landscapes Inc.
- KG Landscape
Best Windows and Glazing
- Andersen Windows
- Marvin Windows
- Empirehouse
Best Roofing Contractor
- Central Roofing Company
- Berwald Roofing Company – Roofing and Metal Wall Panels
- Horizon Roofing, Inc.
Best Paving
- Bituminous Roadways, Inc.
- Metro Paving Inc.
- Minnesota Roadways Co.
Best Public Relations Firm
- Weber Shandwick
- Goff Public
- LEVEL Brand, LLC
Best Printing & Promotional Items
- AlphaGraphics
- Innovative Office Solutions
- Nelson Ink
Best Equipment Rental
- Northland Crane Service, Inc.
- Titan Machinery Inc.
- Vic’s Crane & Heavy Haul, Inc.
Best Mechanical Engineering Firm
- Dunham Associates
- Michaud Cooley Erickson
- Steen Engineering, Inc.
Best Construction Law Firm
- Briggs & Morgan
- Winthrop & Weinstine
- Messerli & Kramer
Best Local Brewery
- Wicked Wort Brewing Company
- Fulton Brewing Taproom
- Excelsior Brewing Company
Best Local Winery
- Saint Croix Vineyards
- Winehaven Winery
- Carlos Creek Winery
Best ADR Company
- Gilbert Mediation Center, Ltd.
- Benchmark National ADR, LLC (tied); DeCourcy Law PLLC (tied)
- JAMS
Best ADR Individual Moderator
- John Carey
- James Gilbert
- Cara Lee Neville
Best Claims Administration
- Rust Consulting Inc.
- Analytics, Inc. (tied); Wilkerson & Hegna (tied)
- Heffler Claims Group
Best Class Action Claims Administration Services
- Heffler Claims Group
- Dahl Administration
- Rust Consulting Inc.
Best Court Reporter and Deposition Service
- Benchmark Reporting Agency
- Depo International
- Discovery Litigation Services
Best Deposition Video Provider
- Benchmark Reporting Agency
- Discovery Litigation Services
- On The Record
Best Digital Forensics
- Digital Forensics Corp
- Computer Forensic Services
- Computer Forensics Associates
Best Docketing and Calendaring Software
- MyCase
- Thomson Reuters Elite
- BEC Legal
Best E-Discovery
- Kroll Ontrack
- Thomson Reuters
- Nightowl Discovery
Best Expert Witness
- Thomson Reuters Expert Witness Services
- The TASA Group
- The Expert Institute
Best Expert Witness Financial
- Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP
- Jenny Bestful cpa
- Frank E Nute CPA LLC
Best Forensic Accounting
- Ernst & Young LLP
- Pricewaterhouse Coopers, LLP (PwC)
- Eide Bailly LLP
Best Jury Consultant
- Populus law
- NJP Litigation Consulting
- JuryThink LLC
Best Law School
- University of Minnesota Law School
- Mitchell Hamline School of Law
- University of St. Thomas School of Law
Best Legal Liability Insurance
- Minnesota Lawyer’s Mutual Insurance
- Lawyers Insurance Group
- Hays Companies
Best Legal Outplacement and Career Transition Provider
- Talon Performance Group
- Career Partners International
- Minneapolis Outplacement Services
Best Litigation Consulting Firm
- JuryScope, Inc.
- Barrington Financial Consulting Group
- Martin Litigation Support Services, LLC
Best Litigation Valuation
- Lurie
- Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP
- Anthony Ostlund
Best Legal Staffing
- Robert Half Legal
- Sand Search Partners
- Talon Performance Group
Best Non-Association Continuing Legal Education Provider
- Mitchell Hamline School of Law
- University of St. Thomas School of Law
- Law Moose
Best Online Research Provider
- Thomson Reuters
- Fastcase
- QuickView
Best Paralegal Program in the MN
- Hamline University
- Minnesota State University, Moorhead (tied); Winona State University (tied)
- North Hennepin Community College
Best Practice Management Software
- Smokeball
- MyCase
- PracticePanther
Best Private Investigator
- Graf Agency
- Gilbertson Investigations
- Andrew P. Miklesh
Best Process Server
- Metro Legal Services Inc.
- Pro Legal MN
- Twin City Processing
Best Table of Authority Softwards
- Thomson Reuters
- Lexisnexis
- Levit & James
Best Time and Billing Solutions
- MyCase (tied); Tabs3 Billing (tied)
- Clio
- TimeSolv
Best Translation Services
- Global Translation
- Minnesota Translations
- Lynne Krenz , Stillwater
Best Trust Administration
- Securian
- Northern Trust
- Thrivent Financial