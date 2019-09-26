Quantcast
2019’s Minnesota Lawyer Reader Rankings Final Winners

For the past 3 years the readers of Finance & Commerce and Minnesota Lawyer have chosen their most trusted brands and business partners. This year’s selections include many repeat winners and several newcomers.

Click on the image to see the full magazine.

How are companies chosen for Reader Rankings. Well, just like it sounds. We pick the categories, populated with a list of companies that have been nominated over the past years. If a company is not on the list, they are added by write in or can be suggested to us for inclusion. Our readers then vote on their favorites through our website. We then tally the votes and the bragging rights begin – Reader Rankings 2019.

We thank you for your support in making the decisions on the winners of the 2019 Reader Rankings. And no doubt, the businesses you selected in the top spots appreciate your support every day. Congratulations to the winners!

Sincerely,

Bill Gaier, Publisher

Best Commercial Real Estate Brokerage

  1. CBRE
  2. Kraus-Anderson
  3. Cushman & Wakefield

Best Commercial Leasing Company

  1. Doran Companies
  2. CBRE
  3. Cushman & Wakefield

Best Commercial Real Estate Developer/Partner

  1. Doran Companies
  2. Ryan Companies
  3. Davis

Best Commercial Property Manager

  1. Doran Companies
  2. Ryan Companies
  3. Colliers

Best 1031 Exchange Experts

  1. The Excelsior Group
  2. Cushman & Wakefield
  3. Commercial Partners Exchange Company, LLC

Best Tenant Representation

  1. CBRE
  2. Cushman & Wakefield (tied); Carlson Partners (Carlson Commercial) (tied); KimbleCo (tied); Marcus & Millichap (tied)
  3. Other

Best Appraisal Companies

  1. CBRE
  2. MN Real Estate Appraisal Services
  3. Shenehon Company

Best Title Companies

  1. First American Title
  2. Commercial Partners Title
  3. Chicago Title Insurance (tied); Old Republic Title (tied)

Best Appraisal Companies

  1. MN Real Estate Appraisal Services
  2. CBRE
  3. Shenehon Company

Best Commercial Valuation

  1. Minnesota Real Estate Appraisal Services
  2. Shenehon Company
  3. Hoff Appraisal Associates

Best Business Bank

  1. Bridgewater Bank
  2. U.S. Bancorp
  3. Bremer Bank (tied); Sunrise Banks (tied)

Best Insurance Brokerage

  1. Christensen Group
  2. Cobb Strecker Dunphy & Zimmermann (tied); Wells Fargo (tied)
  3. Lockton

Best Executive Search Firms

  1. Robert Half
  2. SkyWater Search Partners Inc. (tied); LymanDoran (tied)
  3. Midwest Financial Search Partners

Best Accounting Firm

  1. CliftonLarsonAllen
  2. Baker Tilly
  3. Redpath and Company

Best Staffing Agency

  1. Robert Half OfficeTeam
  2. Humera
  3. Avenica

Best Office Interiors

  1. Doran Companies
  2. bdh+young interiors | architecture
  3. Perkins & Will

Best Wealth Management

  1. RBC Wealth Management
  2. Morgan Stanley
  3. Thrivent Financial

Best MBA Program

  1. Carlson School of Management, University of Minnesota
  2. Opus College of Business, University of St. Thomas (tied); Carlson School of Managment (tied)
  3. Hamline School of Business

Best Web Development

  1. The Nerdery
  2. Clockwork
  3. Rocket 55

Best Courier and Messenger Service

  1. OnTime Delivery
  2. Metro Legal Services Inc.
  3. Platinum Courier

Best Data Recovery Service

  1. Atomic Data
  2. OnTrack
  3. Secure Data Recovery

Best Document Destruction

  1. Shred-it
  2. Shred Right
  3. Iron Mountain

Best Document Management

  1. Loffler Companies, Inc.
  2. Metro Sales Inc.
  3. Nightowl Discovery

Best Tech Recycling & Disposal

  1. Tech Dump
  2. Atomic Recycling LLC
  3. Twin Cities Computer Recycling

Best IT Outsourcing Provider

  1. Thomspn Reuters Legal Managed Services
  2. IBM
  3. Cognizant Technology Solutions (tied); Deloitte (tied)

Best Office Equipment

  1. Loffler Companies, Inc.
  2. Innovative Office Solutions
  3. Podany’s

Best Office Supplies

  1. Office Depot
  2. Innovative Office Supplies
  3. Loffler Companies, Inc.

Best Printer

  1. FedEx
  2. Nightowl Discovery
  3. Sir Speedy

Best Commercial Mortgage Lender

  1. Bridgewater Bank
  2. U.S. Bancorp
  3. Bremer Bank

Best Small Business Banking

  1. Bridgewater Bank
  2. Sunrise Banks
  3. Bremer Bank

Best Large Contractor

  1. Doran Companies
  2. Kraus-Anderson
  3. Adolfson & Peterson

Best Contractor

  1. Greiner Construction Inc.
  2. D.J. Kranz Co., Inc.
  3. Gardner Builders

Best Architect

  1. Doran Companies
  2. BWBR Architects
  3. HGA Architects & Engineers

Best Engineer

  1. BKBM Engineers
  2. Braun Intertec
  3. Alliant Engineering (tied); Pope Architects (tied)

Best Materials Supplier

  1. JL Schwieters Construction
  2. Tamarack Materials, Inc.
  3. Brock White

Best Construction/Real Estate Law Firm

  1. Briggs & Morgan
  2. Messerli & Kramer (tied); Winthrop & Weinstine (tied)
  3. Hellmuth & Johnson (tied); Larkin Hoffman (tied)

Best Electrical Contractor

  1. Collins Electric
  2. Egan Company
  3. Parsons Electric

Best Concrete Company

  1. Cemstone
  2. Northland Concrete and Masonry
  3. Goodmanson Construction

Best Painting Company

  1. Swanson & Youngdale Inc.
  2. Superior Painting & Decorating Inc.
  3. Show Me Painting LLC (tied); Sunrise Painting (tied)

Best Plumbing Company

  1. Egan Company
  2. Wenzel Plumbing Heating Cooling
  3. Erickson Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical (tied); Schadegg Mechanical Inc. (tied)

Best Security Company

  1. Code42
  2. Atomic Data
  3. Loffler Companies, Inc.

Best Fabrication Company

  1. MG McGrath, Inc.
  2. J L Schwieters Construction
  3. Fabcon Precast

Best Landscape Design Company

  1. Cunningham Group
  2. Midwest Landscapes Inc.
  3. KG Landscape

Best Windows and Glazing

  1. Andersen Windows
  2. Marvin Windows
  3. Empirehouse

Best Roofing Contractor

  1. Central Roofing Company
  2. Berwald Roofing Company – Roofing and Metal Wall Panels
  3. Horizon Roofing, Inc.

Best Paving

  1. Bituminous Roadways, Inc.
  2. Metro Paving Inc.
  3. Minnesota Roadways Co.

Best Public Relations Firm

  1. Weber Shandwick
  2. Goff Public
  3. LEVEL Brand, LLC

Best Printing & Promotional Items

  1. AlphaGraphics
  2. Innovative Office Solutions
  3. Nelson Ink

Best Equipment Rental

  1. Northland Crane Service, Inc.
  2. Titan Machinery Inc.
  3. Vic’s Crane & Heavy Haul, Inc.

Best Mechanical Engineering Firm

  1. Dunham Associates
  2. Michaud Cooley Erickson
  3. Steen Engineering, Inc.

Best Construction Law Firm

  1. Briggs & Morgan
  2. Winthrop & Weinstine
  3. Messerli & Kramer

Best Local Brewery

  1. Wicked Wort Brewing Company
  2. Fulton Brewing Taproom
  3. Excelsior Brewing Company

Best Local Winery

  1. Saint Croix Vineyards
  2. Winehaven Winery
  3. Carlos Creek Winery

Best ADR Company

  1. Gilbert Mediation Center, Ltd.
  2. Benchmark National ADR, LLC (tied); DeCourcy Law PLLC (tied)
  3. JAMS

Best ADR Individual Moderator

  1. John Carey
  2. James Gilbert
  3. Cara Lee Neville

Best Claims Administration

  1. Rust Consulting Inc.
  2. Analytics, Inc. (tied); Wilkerson & Hegna (tied)
  3. Heffler Claims Group

Best Class Action Claims Administration Services

  1. Heffler Claims Group
  2. Dahl Administration
  3. Rust Consulting Inc.

Best Court Reporter and Deposition Service

  1. Benchmark Reporting Agency
  2. Depo International
  3. Discovery Litigation Services

Best Deposition Video Provider

  1. Benchmark Reporting Agency
  2. Discovery Litigation Services
  3. On The Record

Best Digital Forensics

  1. Digital Forensics Corp
  2. Computer Forensic Services
  3. Computer Forensics Associates

Best Docketing and Calendaring Software

  1. MyCase
  2. Thomson Reuters Elite
  3. BEC Legal

Best E-Discovery

  1. Kroll Ontrack
  2. Thomson Reuters
  3. Nightowl Discovery

Best Expert Witness

  1. Thomson Reuters Expert Witness Services
  2. The TASA Group
  3. The Expert Institute

Best Expert Witness Financial

  1. Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP
  2. Jenny Bestful cpa
  3. Frank E Nute CPA LLC

Best Forensic Accounting

  1. Ernst & Young LLP
  2. Pricewaterhouse Coopers, LLP (PwC)
  3. Eide Bailly LLP

Best Jury Consultant

  1. Populus law
  2. NJP Litigation Consulting
  3. JuryThink LLC

Best Law School

  1. University of Minnesota Law School
  2. Mitchell Hamline School of Law
  3. University of St. Thomas School of Law

Best Legal Liability Insurance

  1. Minnesota Lawyer’s Mutual Insurance
  2. Lawyers Insurance Group
  3. Hays Companies

Best Legal Outplacement and Career Transition Provider

  1. Talon Performance Group
  2. Career Partners International
  3. Minneapolis Outplacement Services

Best Litigation Consulting Firm

  1. JuryScope, Inc.
  2. Barrington Financial Consulting Group
  3. Martin Litigation Support Services, LLC

Best Litigation Valuation

  1. Lurie
  2. Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLP
  3. Anthony Ostlund

Best Legal Staffing

  1. Robert Half Legal
  2. Sand Search Partners
  3. Talon Performance Group

Best Non-Association Continuing Legal Education Provider

  1. Mitchell Hamline School of Law
  2. University of St. Thomas School of Law
  3. Law Moose

Best Online Research Provider

  1. Thomson Reuters
  2. Fastcase
  3. QuickView

Best Paralegal Program in the MN

  1. Hamline University
  2. Minnesota State University, Moorhead (tied); Winona State University (tied)
  3. North Hennepin Community College

Best Practice Management Software

  1. Smokeball
  2. MyCase
  3. PracticePanther

Best Private Investigator

  1. Graf Agency
  2. Gilbertson Investigations
  3. Andrew P. Miklesh

Best Process Server

  1. Metro Legal Services Inc.
  2. Pro Legal MN
  3. Twin City Processing

Best Table of Authority Softwards

  1. Thomson Reuters
  2. Lexisnexis
  3. Levit & James

Best Time and Billing Solutions

  1. MyCase (tied); Tabs3 Billing (tied)
  2. Clio
  3. TimeSolv

Best Translation Services

  1. Global Translation
  2. Minnesota Translations
  3. Lynne Krenz , Stillwater

Best Trust Administration

  1. Securian
  2. Northern Trust
  3. Thrivent Financial
