Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Budget plan includes millions for police reform effort

The Associated Press//September 13, 2023

Home>Wire Stories>

Budget plan includes millions for police reform effort

Brian O’Hara, left, is greeted by Mayor Jacob Frey at Minneapolis City Hall

Brian O’Hara, left, is greeted by Mayor Jacob Frey at Minneapolis City Hall on Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022. The City Council unanimously approved O’Hara, a former public safety director from New Jersey, as the city’s police chief. (Star Tribune via AP)

Budget plan includes millions for police reform effort

The Associated Press//September 13, 2023

Complying with court orders to end racist and unconstitutional policing in Minneapolis will require hiring nearly three dozen new workers at a cost of millions of dollars each year for years to come, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Wednesday.

The Minneapolis City Council on Monday formally took up Mayor Jacob Frey’s proposed 2024 budget. It is the first spending plan directly connecting taxpayer costs to the specific jobs required by the court orders that followed the examination of the police department after the killing of George Floyd in May 2020.

The spending plan adds $7.6 million in costs for new jobs related to the compliance in 2024. That includes adding 34 full-time positions across four city departments for jobs such as lawyers, IT people, workers to examine body-worn camera footage, counselors and trainers for police officers, and overtime.

After 2024, the new positions will continue at an expected cost of nearly $6 million annually for years to come.

There are other costs, too, that are associated with the effort largely prescribed by a court-approved settlement with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights and the expected court-approved consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice.

State human rights officials began investigating shortly after Derek Chauvin, a white police officer, knelt on Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes on May 25, 2020, disregarding the Black man’s fading pleas that he couldn’t breathe. Floyd’s death sparked mass protests around the world, forced a national reckoning on racial injustice, and compelled a Minneapolis Police Department overhaul.

Another cost not yet detailed will include an estimated $1.5 million for the salary and possibly staff for the independent monitor who will assure compliance with the reform agreements.

“Change isn’t cheap,” Frey said in announcing his budget in August. “And change isn’t optional.”

Related Content

Workers begin repairs on the exterior of a brick building after a car crash caused damage to the building

Jury awards $745M in death caused by driver using inhalants

A Missouri jury has awarded $745 million to the parents of a young woman killed on a sidewalk outside an urgen[...]

September 13, 2023
The seal for the United States Court of Appeals, Eighth Circuit

8th Circuit sides with cop accused of 1st Amendment retaliation arrest

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with a police officer accused of arresting a man as retaliation fo[...]

September 13, 2023

Supporters of Peltier hold White House rally, urging Biden to grant clemency

Peltier is serving life in prison for the killing of two FBI agents during a 1975 standoff on the Pine Ridge I[...]

September 13, 2023

DOJ: Google exploited exclusive search engine deals to maintain advantage

Over the next 10 weeks, federal and state lawyers will try to prove Google rigged the market in its favor.

September 13, 2023

Petition filed to block Trump from Minnesota’s 2024 ballot

The petitioners include Democratic former Minnesota Secretary of State Joan Growe.

September 12, 2023
Janet Protasiewicz, sitting in front of a microphone, looks attentively toward the camera during a Wisconsin Supreme Court hearing

Threat to impeach justice driven by fear of losing legislative edge

A new liberal tilt to the Wisconsin Supreme Court is driving Republican fears of losing their large legislativ[...]

September 11, 2023

Top News

See All Top News

Legal calendar

Click here to see upcoming Minnesota events

Breaking the Ice

Expert Testimony

See All Expert Testimony

Special Features

Top Women In Law Logo 2023

Top Women in Law honorees announced

6/9/2023
Up&Coming and Unsung Heroes logo

Up & Coming Attorneys, Unsung Legal Heroes announced

24/7/2023

The POWER 30: Personal Injury 2023

22/6/2023

2023’s Minnesota Lawyer Reader Rankings Final Winners

8/6/2023