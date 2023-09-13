Discipline: Supreme Court decisions in August

Fred Inman was indefinitely suspended from the practice of law with no right to petition for reinstatement for five years on Aug. 4, 2023. Inman was convicted of second-degree possession of child sexual abuse material in Washington state.

Jeremy Kaschinske was suspended from the practice of law for a minimum of 60 days on Aug. 17, 2023. He failed to communicate with clients about plea offers, advise clients sufficiently to make informed decisions, and to competently and diligently advise clients, among other things.