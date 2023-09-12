Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Petition filed to block Trump from Minnesota’s 2024 ballot

The Associated Press//September 12, 2023

Home>All News>Top Story>

Petition filed to block Trump from Minnesota’s 2024 ballot

Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Elks Lodge, July 18, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (AP file photo)

Petition filed to block Trump from Minnesota’s 2024 ballot

The Associated Press//September 12, 2023

A group of Minnesota voters filed a legal challenge Tuesday to try to block former President Donald Trump from appearing on the state’s presidential ballot next year.

The petition, filed with the Minnesota Supreme Court, argues that Trump is disqualified from public office under the rarely used “insurrection clause” of the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The petitioners, including Democratic former Minnesota Secretary of State Joan Growe, argue that anyone who has sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution, and then engages in insurrection, is barred from ever holding public office again.

It’s the latest in what’s expected to be a series of similar challenges being filed by liberal groups across the country over Trump’s to overturn his 2020 election loss to Democrat Joe Biden and his alleged support for the assault of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. One was filed in Colorado last Thursday. The lawsuits appear destined to end up before the U.S. Supreme Court.

“There is no legal basis for these claims to hold up in any legitimate court of law,” the Trump campaign said in a statement Tuesday that urges New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan not to bar him from the ballot. “The opinions of those perpetuating this fraud against the will of the people are nothing more than a blatant attempt to affront democracy and disenfranchise all voters and the former President.”

Democratic Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said in a statement last week that his office does not have the legal authority to investigate a candidate’s eligibility for office but will honor the outcome of court challenges.

Related Content

Red and blue police lights atop police vehicles shown at night

High court: Car search justified

The Supreme Court's ruling sends a gun-possession case back to district court.

September 13, 2023
The seal for the United States Court of Appeals, Eighth Circuit

8th Circuit sides with cop accused of 1st Amendment retaliation arrest

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals sided with a police officer accused of arresting a man as retaliation fo[...]

September 13, 2023
An image from a police bodycam showing a police dog biting a police officer

Sheriff’s deputy faces suit after K-9 attacked another officer

A police dog’s handler moved to dismiss the resulting lawsuit against him after the dog mistakenly bit an of[...]

September 12, 2023

Frey nominates Chief Judge Todd Barnette as community safety commissioner

Hennepin County Chief Judge Todd Barnette currently oversees Minnesota’s largest county court operations, ma[...]

September 11, 2023
Brett Kavanaugh gestures with his hands while seated and speaking at a judicial conference

Kavanaugh predicts ‘concrete steps soon’ to address ethics

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh told a judicial conference he hopes there will be “concrete steps soon[...]

September 11, 2023
Leslie Bellwood

Sponsored

NFT Buyers and Sellers Beware: the SEC and IRS Have Some Thoughts

To readers: Sponsored columns consist of paid content from companies and organizations that have information a[...]

September 11, 2023

Top News

See All Top News

Legal calendar

Click here to see upcoming Minnesota events

Breaking the Ice

Expert Testimony

See All Expert Testimony

Special Features

Top Women In Law Logo 2023

Top Women in Law honorees announced

6/9/2023
Up&Coming and Unsung Heroes logo

Up & Coming Attorneys, Unsung Legal Heroes announced

24/7/2023

The POWER 30: Personal Injury 2023

22/6/2023

2023’s Minnesota Lawyer Reader Rankings Final Winners

8/6/2023