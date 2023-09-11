People & Practices: Sept. 11, 2023

Alexa Thomas joins DeWitt LLP

Attorney Alexa Thomas has joined DeWitt LLP’s Business practice group in its Minneapolis office.

Thomas is well versed in securities law and preparing and filing critical documents such as 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K, S-1, and proxy materials. Thomas’ experience also includes conducting due diligence for initial public offerings (IPOs) and private placements.

She earned a J.D. from the University of Wisconsin Law School, an MBA from the University of Michigan Ross School of Business, and two B.A.’s from Michigan State University – one in French and the other in International Relations. She is a member of the Wisconsin State Bar Business Law Section, the Wisconsin State Bar Young Lawyers Division, and the American Bar Association. She is admitted to practice in Wisconsin and is awaiting her admission to the Minnesota State Bar.

Manda Sertich joins Fredrikson

Attorney Manda M. Sertich has joined Fredrikson as an officer in its Litigation, White Collar & Regulatory Defense and Internal Investigations groups.

Sertich is a respected trial attorney who combines her decade-long tenure as a federal prosecutor with her years of experience in private practice to represent corporations and individuals in sensitive government investigations and enforcement actions, white collar criminal defense matters, internal investigations and complex civil litigation.

Sertich has appeared in federal court many times and has tried nine federal cases to jury verdict and one case to verdict at a bench trial; she has also successfully briefed and argued numerous cases before the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. While working at the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Minnesota, Sertich led attorneys and agents in dozens of criminal investigations, including investigations relating to fraud, cybercrimes, civil rights violations, national security threats, human trafficking and child exploitation.

Sertich is licensed to practice in New York. Her Minnesota license is pending.

Matthew Frerichs, Sarah Khoury join Maslon

Maslon LLP has added partners Matthew Frerichs and Sarah Khoury to the firm’s Estate Planning Group.

Frerichs offers counsel in estate planning, trust and estate administration, guardianship and conservatorship law, and estate and trust litigation. His experience with complex estate planning law and his social work background make him well equipped to navigate sensitive family dynamics while preserving his clients’ legacy.

Frerichs frequently writes and presents on estate-planning issues. His areas of expertise include mitigating risks in estate planning and the ethical issues attorneys face when working with clients with mental illness or diminished capacity. He is a graduate of the University of St. Thomas, with a bachelor’s degree in psychology, a master’s in social work, and a law degree.

Khoury provides strategic advice on estate planning, tax planning, trust and estate administration, and guardianship and conservatorship matters. She handles all aspects of probate and trust administration and provides advice to personal representatives, trustees, and beneficiaries on the administration process. Khoury also offers comprehensive legal services to families and individuals needing assistance with establishing a guardianship or conservatorship to protect aging or disabled loved ones.

Khoury earned her law degree from Michigan State University School of Law and her bachelor’s from the University of Minnesota Duluth.

Horowitz, Porter join Trepanier

Charles A. Horowitz has joined the Trepanier MacGillis Battina P.A. law firm in Minneapolis as a Senior Attorney practicing in the areas of employment law, executive law, non-competes, trade secrets, commercial litigation and shareholder disputes. He is a 1991 graduate of Washington University School of Law.

Christopher T. Porter has joined the Trepanier MacGillis Battina P.A. law firm in Minneapolis as an associate attorney practicing in the areas of business transactions, commercial litigation, shareholder disputes, employment law, non-competes, trade secrets and executive law. He is a 2023 graduate of the University of Minnesota Law School and anticipates being admitted to the Minnesota Bar in October 2023.

Ellersick joins Zimmerman Reed

Ryan Ellersick joins Zimmerman Reed after 10 years at the U.S. Department of Justice, where he most recently served as Chief of the Financial Crimes & Public Corruption Section in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Arizona. He oversaw investigations and prosecutions into white-collar offenses including mail and wire fraud, COVID fraud, tax offenses, securities fraud, cryptocurrency scams, and public corruption.

Ellersick brings this significant experience to his practice at Zimmerman Reed, where he will focus on complex litigation, working with the consumer protection, antitrust, privacy, and public-client groups.

Judge Frank honored for service to people with disabilities

U.S. District Judge Donovan Frank has be selected to receive the Access Press Charlie Smith Award for 2023. The award is given to Minnesotans who provide outstanding service to people with disabilities.

Nominations come from community members. The winner is chosen by the Access Press Board of Directors. The award will be presented at a celebration Friday, Nov. 3 at McNamara Center at the University of Minnesota’s East Bank campus.

“Judge Frank’s work has been crucial in matters that affect the daily lives of Minnesotans,” his nomination stated. “He has been fair and thoughtful, and has been able to advance critical needs through his work. He sees the needs of the community and his rulings back that up. Recognition is long overdue for rulings that protect people with disabilities.”

The award’s namesake, Charlie Smith, a quadriplegic, was the founding editor of Access Press, a news source for Minnesotans with disabilities.

More information is available at accesspress.org.

