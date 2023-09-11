Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Frey nominates Chief Judge Todd Barnette as community safety commissioner

Minnesota Lawyer//September 11, 2023

Home>Bar Buzz>

Frey nominates Chief Judge Todd Barnette as community safety commissioner

Hennepin County Chief Judge Todd Barnette

Frey nominates Chief Judge Todd Barnette as community safety commissioner

Minnesota Lawyer//September 11, 2023

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has nominated Hennepin County Chief Judge Todd Barnette to serve as the city’s next community safety commissioner, the mayor’s office announced in a news release Monday.

Barnette currently oversees Minnesota’s largest county court operations, managing 63 state judges and supporting over 550 employees. Over the last three decades, he has worked as a judge, prosecutor, and public defender. He has held a leadership role on the Hennepin County Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee — a coordinator of multiple government parties to ensure justice and safety in the region.

“Over the last three decades, Chief Judge Barnette has established himself as a leading voice in Minnesota’s public safety and criminal justice communities,” Frey said in the news release. “With his broad set of lived and professional experiences, he is uniquely situated to forge the partnerships necessary to continue building out a strong, comprehensive safety system and lead a team to keep Minneapolis safe. Judge Barnette is a rare talent, one that has deep connections in Minnesota, and I’m grateful he has agreed to serve as the next member of our administration’s cabinet.”

As chief judge for Minnesota’s 4th Judicial District Court, Barnette recently oversaw the transition from in-person to remote trial work amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the mayor’s office said.

“I know public safety is a top priority for Minneapolis and the residents who live here,” Barnette said in the news release. “I am dedicated to implementing effective strategies that address crime prevention, community policing, and the overall safety and well-being of Minneapolis residents and visitors. I am grateful for this opportunity and eager to work collaboratively with local, county, and state leaders to develop innovative solutions that promote safety and foster positive relationships between law enforcement, the city, and the community.”

For more than a decade, Barnette has mentored aspiring law professionals at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, and he’s worked as an adjunct professor at the university for the past five years. Barnette received his B.A. from The George Washington University in Washington D.C., and his law degree from the University of Minnesota.

Lee Sheehy has served as Interim Community Safety Commissioner since early September following the retirement of Dr. Cedric Alexander, the city’s first commissioner.

The mayor’s nomination will be transmitted to the full City Council for consideration at its Sept. 21 meeting. The Community Safety Commissioner is a four-year appointed term.

 

Related Content

Law cases and law books on a shelf

Ellison names Mitchell as deputy attorney general

Attorney General Keith Ellison has named Dana Mitchell as deputy attorney general, the Attorney General’s of[...]

September 1, 2023
Lawyer concept and attorney symbol or a judge as a person casting a shadow of a justice scale on a wall as a symbol for a legal counselor or barrister and common law or civil law practice with 3D illustration elements.

OLPR withdraws disbarment petition against Odegaard

The Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility has withdrawn its petition to disbar Warren attorney Anders [...]

August 25, 2023
Lawyer and the law with a justice scale made of brass gold metal on a glowing background as a symbol of the legal advice, system in government and society in enforcing rights and regulations.

Disbarment sought for Warren lawyer charged with killing his former wife

The Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility is seeking the disbarment of an attorney who is alleged to h[...]

August 17, 2023
The Supreme Court chamber at the State Capitol

Attorney receives 5-year suspension for downloading child pornography

A Minnesota attorney who was convicted of second-degree possession of child sex abuse material in Washington s[...]

August 14, 2023
Lawyer and the law with a justice scale made of brass gold metal on a glowing background as a symbol of the legal advice, system in government and society in enforcing rights and regulations.

Attorney discipline: Supreme Court decisions in July

The Minnesota Supreme Court announced these measures last month.

August 11, 2023
Lawyer concept and attorney symbol or a judge as a person casting a shadow of a justice scale on a wall as a symbol for a legal counselor or barrister and common law or civil law practice with 3D illustration elements.

Attorney discipline: Supreme Court decisions in June

The Minnesota Supreme Court announced these disciplinary measures last month.

July 24, 2023

Top News

See All Top News

Legal calendar

Click here to see upcoming Minnesota events

Breaking the Ice

Expert Testimony

See All Expert Testimony

Special Features

Top Women In Law Logo 2023

Top Women in Law honorees announced

6/9/2023
Up&Coming and Unsung Heroes logo

Up & Coming Attorneys, Unsung Legal Heroes announced

24/7/2023

The POWER 30: Personal Injury 2023

22/6/2023

2023’s Minnesota Lawyer Reader Rankings Final Winners

8/6/2023