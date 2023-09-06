Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Top Women in Law honorees announced

Minnesota Lawyer//September 6, 2023

Minnesota Lawyer’s inaugural Top Women in Law class celebrates the outstanding achievements of women in the legal community in Minnesota.

We’re honoring the exceptional educators, trailblazers, role models and public-service lawyers who work in the trenches as well as attorneys who have dedicated their careers to nonprofit work, private practice and in-house counsel. These women have become leaders in their practice areas and are instrumental to their companies’ success.

The honorees were selected based on the core principles of leadership, professionalism, accomplishment and passion for making a difference.

Female attorneys from across the legal profession will be celebrated at a gala event on Thursday, Oct. 26 at Quincy Hall in northeast Minneapolis.

 

Joy Anderson
Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy

 

Nicole Anderson

Nicole Anderson Law, LLC

 

Stacey Benson

Jeff Anderson & Associates PA

 

Victoria J. Brenner

Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP

 

Courtney Camp Enloe

3M

 

Kathy Cima

Hennepin County Public Defender’s Office

 

Jennifer Maria de la Luz Robbins

MADEL PA

 

Tammera R. Diehm

Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A.

 

DeAnne L. Dulas

Sheridan, Dulas, Hunstad & Kins, P.A.

 

Kathleen Flynn Peterson  

Ciresi Conlin LLP

 

R. Leigh Frost

DeWitt LLP

 

Karla Gluek

Gustafson Gluek PLLC

 

Cathy E. Gorlin

Best & Flanagan LLP

 

Rochelle Hauser   

Henson & Efron, P.A

 

Elizabeth (Lisa) Henry

Chestnut Cambronne PA

 

Sarah Johnson Phillips

Stoel Rives LLP

 

Phyllis Karasov

Larkin Hoffman Daly & Lindgren Ltd.

 

Gina M. Kastel

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP

 

Julia Ketcham Corbett

Blethen Berens

 

Kelsie Kingstrom

Renville County Attorney’s Office

 

Heather J. Kliebenstein

Merchant & Gould P.C.

 

Jocelyn Knoll

Dorsey & Whitney LLP

 

Poonam Kumar

DLA Piper

 

Elin Lindstrom

Jeff Anderson & Associates PA

 

Jacquelyn S. Lutz

Messick Law, PLLC

 

Heather L. Marx    

Cozen O’Connor

 

Dana McKenzie

Cheney-Hatcher & McKenzie Dispute Resolution Center

 

Carol R.M. Moss

Hellmuth & Johnson

 

Trudi Noel Trysla

Fairview Health Services

 

Tara C. Norgard

Carlson Caspers Vandenburgh & Lindquist, PA.

 

Karen D. Olson

Spencer Fane

 

Jenny Olson

TSR Injury Law

 

Jill R. Radloff

Stinson LLP

 

Jen Randolph Reise

North Star Law Group PLLC

 

Melissa Raphan

Dorsey & Whitney LLP

 

Katherian D. Roe

Office of The Federal Defender

 

Amy M. Salmela

Patterson Thuente IP

 

Marianne D. Short

Formerly of UnitedHealth Group

 

Erin Sindberg Porter

Jones Day

 

Kimberly Slay

Spencer Fane

 

Sarah Stroebel

U.S. Bank

 

Melissa Stull

Soule & Stull LLC

 

Keiko L. Sugisaka

Maslon LLP

 

Tara D. Sutton

Robins Kaplan LLP

 

Randi Winter

Spencer Fane

 

Masha M. Yevzelman

Fredrikson & Byron P.A.

 

Mary Young

Norton Rose Fulbright

 

Genevieve Zimmerman

Meshbesher & Spence

 

