Top Women in Law honorees announced

Minnesota Lawyer’s inaugural Top Women in Law class celebrates the outstanding achievements of women in the legal community in Minnesota.

We’re honoring the exceptional educators, trailblazers, role models and public-service lawyers who work in the trenches as well as attorneys who have dedicated their careers to nonprofit work, private practice and in-house counsel. These women have become leaders in their practice areas and are instrumental to their companies’ success.

The honorees were selected based on the core principles of leadership, professionalism, accomplishment and passion for making a difference.

Female attorneys from across the legal profession will be celebrated at a gala event on Thursday, Oct. 26 at Quincy Hall in northeast Minneapolis.

Joy Anderson

Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy

Nicole Anderson

Nicole Anderson Law, LLC

Stacey Benson

Jeff Anderson & Associates PA

Victoria J. Brenner

Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP

Courtney Camp Enloe

3M

Kathy Cima

Hennepin County Public Defender’s Office

Jennifer Maria de la Luz Robbins

MADEL PA

Tammera R. Diehm

Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A.

DeAnne L. Dulas

Sheridan, Dulas, Hunstad & Kins, P.A.

Kathleen Flynn Peterson

Ciresi Conlin LLP

R. Leigh Frost

DeWitt LLP

Karla Gluek

Gustafson Gluek PLLC

Cathy E. Gorlin

Best & Flanagan LLP

Rochelle Hauser

Henson & Efron, P.A

Elizabeth (Lisa) Henry

Chestnut Cambronne PA

Sarah Johnson Phillips

Stoel Rives LLP

Phyllis Karasov

Larkin Hoffman Daly & Lindgren Ltd.

Gina M. Kastel

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP

Julia Ketcham Corbett

Blethen Berens

Kelsie Kingstrom

Renville County Attorney’s Office

Heather J. Kliebenstein

Merchant & Gould P.C.

Jocelyn Knoll

Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Poonam Kumar

DLA Piper

Elin Lindstrom

Jeff Anderson & Associates PA

Jacquelyn S. Lutz

Messick Law, PLLC

Heather L. Marx

Cozen O’Connor

Dana McKenzie

Cheney-Hatcher & McKenzie Dispute Resolution Center

Carol R.M. Moss

Hellmuth & Johnson

Trudi Noel Trysla

Fairview Health Services

Tara C. Norgard

Carlson Caspers Vandenburgh & Lindquist, PA.

Karen D. Olson

Spencer Fane

Jenny Olson

TSR Injury Law

Jill R. Radloff

Stinson LLP

Jen Randolph Reise

North Star Law Group PLLC

Melissa Raphan

Dorsey & Whitney LLP

Katherian D. Roe

Office of The Federal Defender

Amy M. Salmela

Patterson Thuente IP

Marianne D. Short

Formerly of UnitedHealth Group

Erin Sindberg Porter

Jones Day

Kimberly Slay

Spencer Fane

Sarah Stroebel

U.S. Bank

Melissa Stull

Soule & Stull LLC

Keiko L. Sugisaka

Maslon LLP

Tara D. Sutton

Robins Kaplan LLP

Randi Winter

Spencer Fane

Masha M. Yevzelman

Fredrikson & Byron P.A.

Mary Young

Norton Rose Fulbright

Genevieve Zimmerman

Meshbesher & Spence

