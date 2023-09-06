Top Women in Law honorees announced

Minnesota Lawyer’s inaugural Top Women in Law class celebrates the outstanding achievements of women in the legal community in Minnesota.
We’re honoring the exceptional educators, trailblazers, role models and public-service lawyers who work in the trenches as well as attorneys who have dedicated their careers to nonprofit work, private practice and in-house counsel. These women have become leaders in their practice areas and are instrumental to their companies’ success.
The honorees were selected based on the core principles of leadership, professionalism, accomplishment and passion for making a difference.
Female attorneys from across the legal profession will be celebrated at a gala event on Thursday, Oct. 26 at Quincy Hall in northeast Minneapolis.
Joy Anderson
Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy
Nicole Anderson
Nicole Anderson Law, LLC
Stacey Benson
Jeff Anderson & Associates PA
Victoria J. Brenner
Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP
Courtney Camp Enloe
3M
Kathy Cima
Hennepin County Public Defender’s Office
Jennifer Maria de la Luz Robbins
MADEL PA
Tammera R. Diehm
Winthrop & Weinstine, P.A.
DeAnne L. Dulas
Sheridan, Dulas, Hunstad & Kins, P.A.
Kathleen Flynn Peterson
Ciresi Conlin LLP
R. Leigh Frost
DeWitt LLP
Karla Gluek
Gustafson Gluek PLLC
Cathy E. Gorlin
Best & Flanagan LLP
Rochelle Hauser
Henson & Efron, P.A
Elizabeth (Lisa) Henry
Chestnut Cambronne PA
Sarah Johnson Phillips
Stoel Rives LLP
Phyllis Karasov
Larkin Hoffman Daly & Lindgren Ltd.
Gina M. Kastel
Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP
Julia Ketcham Corbett
Blethen Berens
Kelsie Kingstrom
Renville County Attorney’s Office
Heather J. Kliebenstein
Merchant & Gould P.C.
Jocelyn Knoll
Dorsey & Whitney LLP
Poonam Kumar
DLA Piper
Elin Lindstrom
Jeff Anderson & Associates PA
Jacquelyn S. Lutz
Messick Law, PLLC
Heather L. Marx
Cozen O’Connor
Dana McKenzie
Cheney-Hatcher & McKenzie Dispute Resolution Center
Carol R.M. Moss
Hellmuth & Johnson
Trudi Noel Trysla
Fairview Health Services
Tara C. Norgard
Carlson Caspers Vandenburgh & Lindquist, PA.
Karen D. Olson
Spencer Fane
Jenny Olson
TSR Injury Law
Jill R. Radloff
Stinson LLP
Jen Randolph Reise
North Star Law Group PLLC
Melissa Raphan
Dorsey & Whitney LLP
Katherian D. Roe
Office of The Federal Defender
Amy M. Salmela
Patterson Thuente IP
Marianne D. Short
Formerly of UnitedHealth Group
Erin Sindberg Porter
Jones Day
Kimberly Slay
Spencer Fane
Sarah Stroebel
U.S. Bank
Melissa Stull
Soule & Stull LLC
Keiko L. Sugisaka
Maslon LLP
Tara D. Sutton
Robins Kaplan LLP
Randi Winter
Spencer Fane
Masha M. Yevzelman
Fredrikson & Byron P.A.
Mary Young
Norton Rose Fulbright
Genevieve Zimmerman
Meshbesher & Spence
