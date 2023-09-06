‘Clean rooms’ shield trade secrets

Precautions minimize risk of leaking information from competitor

The term “clean room” is not widely understood in its business context. Lauren Linderman, partner at Faegre Drinker and a trade secret litigator, lays out what the term means and when a corporation might want to use one.

“Clean room” in this context is not literally a room free from dirt. Clean rooms are so named because the people involved in product development do not have access to “tainted” information (trade secrets) from a competitor. Clean rooms can be developed to protect novel litigation from trade secret litigation. The development of clean rooms can reduce the risk of claims that a company misused confidential information.

Linderman describes the procedures involved in setting up a clean room as establishing a “firewall” between confidential information and people involved in development.

“I like to put myself in the shoes of the person who is going to say, ‘No, no, this is dirty,’’” Linderman says. “They want to think about plugging all of those holes.”

This requires meticulous attention to myriad factors, including industry, company size, personnel—and more.

“Anywhere in the room where there is a potential for leakage is an avenue for attack,” Linderman adds.

“There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to this,” Linderman says. “Depending on the circumstances, there are number of considerations you will want to look at to set it up.”

There are several contexts where having a clean room is advantageous or necessary. One example that Linderman offered is when Company A licenses a product from Company B. For whatever reason—cost, a challenging relationship, or imperfect software—Company A might decide to make its own software instead. They might not only use the software internally but decide to sell it.

Typically, by using the product, Company A promises not to copy the source code or to attempt to reverse engineer it. If Company A terminates Company B and then—to add insult to injury, competes with Company B by offering the newly developed software for sale—Company B can get irritated. Beyond simply being annoyed, they might suspect that Company A used Company B’s proprietary information to wrongfully develop the competing software.

When developing the new software, a company may want to have the employees develop it in a clean room. This would require assembling a group of software engineers who had not had access to the software or the confidential information, and only having those people involved in developing new software. Those people should also sign something that says that they will not go outside of the clean room to get confidential information, Linderman suggests.

Depending on the clean room setup, there may need to be somebody who is monitoring compliance. “You want to make sure you’re choosing the right people to be involved in the room,” Linderman says.

The size of the company may also impact how clean rooms are constructed and what they look like. Larger companies have enough employees with different departments to isolate individuals who truly had no contact with particular information. For smaller companies, this might be more challenging. Linderman notes that it may not be as easy to come up with a group of individuals who have had no access to the confidential information; a company may need to look externally rather than internally.

Another instance when a company may need a clean room is when a company has, for instance, contemplated a merger and it fell through. Prior to that, perhaps the companies have shared confidential information. “Anytime you have had some exposure to someone else’s confidential information, and you are thinking you might do something in a similar universe, that might turn on a lightbulb to get people to think, ‘Maybe we should be setting up a clean room here,’” Linderman says.

The ban on noncompetes is another reason that companies might consider clean rooms. Minnesota recently passed a ban on noncompetes, and the federal government is looking at it.

“We are in a world where employees are moving around, and that’s going to become more and more common,” Linderman says. If a company is hiring a competitor’s employee—even if the company can no longer sue because there is not a noncompete—the prior company might think that the new company is using the confidential information acquired by the former employee. A clean room might be appropriate in that context as well, Linderman avers.

One of the biggest considerations in choosing whether to have a clean room and what protocols should be in place is first deciding on what information is truly confidential.

“What can we have access to, and what can’t we have access to?” Linderman recommends deciding on this before to properly set up a clean room. “Depending on the circumstances, that might be very black and white. Or it may very much not be so black and white.”

It may also be worthwhile to establish a clean room out of an abundance of caution, Linderman notes, even if one does not think the information received was confidential.

AI also provides an interesting wrinkle in clean rooms. While Linderman does not have a lot of personal experience with this, she anticipates its application. “If you could use AI to analyze the product that came out of a clean room and assess whether it was in fact squeaky clean, that would be something, Linderman says. “Maybe we will get there someday.”