Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

AGs urge laws to fight AI child sex-abuse images

The Associated Press//September 6, 2023

Home>Wire Stories>

AGs urge laws to fight AI child sex-abuse images

A view of the U.S. Capitol building with a person walking by in the foreground

The U.S. Capitol is seen, Wednesday, Aug 30, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

AGs urge laws to fight AI child sex-abuse images

The Associated Press//September 6, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The top prosecutors in all 50 states are urging Congress to study how artificial intelligence can be used to exploit children through pornography, and come up with legislation to further guard against it.

In a letter sent Tuesday to Republican and Democratic leaders of the House and Senate, the attorneys general from across the country call on federal lawmakers to “establish an expert commission to study the means and methods of AI that can be used to exploit children specifically” and expand existing restrictions on child sexual abuse materials specifically to cover AI-generated images.

“We are engaged in a race against time to protect the children of our country from the dangers of AI,” the prosecutors wrote in the letter, shared ahead of time with The Associated Press. “Indeed, the proverbial walls of the city have already been breached. Now is the time to act.”

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson led the effort to add signatories from all 50 states and four U.S. territories to the letter. The Republican, elected last year to his fourth term, told AP last week that he hoped federal lawmakers would translate the group’s bipartisan support for legislation on the issue into action.

“Everyone’s focused on everything that divides us,” said Wilson, who marshaled the coalition with his counterparts in Mississippi, North Carolina and Oregon. “My hope would be that, no matter how extreme or polar opposites the parties and the people on the spectrum can be, you would think protecting kids from new, innovative and exploitative technologies would be something that even the most diametrically opposite individuals can agree on — and it appears that they have.”

The Senate this year has held hearings on the possible threats posed by AI-related technologies. In May, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, whose company makes free chatbot tool ChatGPT, said that government intervention will be critical to mitigating the risks of increasingly powerful AI systems. Altman proposed the formation of a U.S. or global agency that would license the most powerful AI systems and have the authority to “take that license away and ensure compliance with safety standards.”

While there’s no immediate sign Congress will craft sweeping new AI rules, as European lawmakers are doing, the societal concerns have led U.S. agencies to promise to crack down on harmful AI products that break existing civil rights and consumer protection laws.

In additional to federal action, Wilson said he’s encouraging his fellow attorneys general to scour their own state statutes for possible areas of concern.

“We started thinking, do the child exploitation laws on the books — have the laws kept up with the novelty of this new technology?”

According to Wilson, among the dangers AI poses include the creation of “deepfake” scenarios — videos and images that have been digitally created or altered with artificial intelligence or machine learning — of a child that has already been abused, or the alteration of the likeness of a real child from something like a photograph taken from social media, so that it depicts abuse.

“Your child was never assaulted, your child was never exploited, but their likeness is being used as if they were,” he said. “We have a concern that our laws may not address the virtual nature of that, though, because your child wasn’t actually exploited — although they’re being defamed and certainly their image is being exploited.”

A third possibility, he pointed out, is the altogether digital creation of a fictitious child’s image for the purpose of creating pornography.

“The argument would be, ‘well I’m not harming anyone — in fact, it’s not even a real person,’ but you’re creating demand for the industry that exploits children,” Wilson said.

Related Content

Janet Protasiewicz, wearing a judge's robe, speaks into a microphone

Complaints against Wisconsin justice are dismissed

A state judiciary disciplinary panel has rejected several complaints lodged against Wisconsin Supreme Court Ju[...]

September 6, 2023
Generic legal image, gavel and block resting on an open book with scales of justice in the background

Wisconsin judge blocks use of federal voter registration form

A judge blocked Wisconsin election officials Tuesday from using a federal voter registration form, finding the[...]

September 6, 2023
A photo from behind a group of people waiting on the steps outside the federal courthouse in Birmingham, Alabama

Judges reject Alabama’s congressional lines, will draw districts

Federal judges said Tuesday that they will draft new congressional lines for Alabama after lawmakers refused t[...]

September 6, 2023
A man with a beard wearing a blue-green t-shirt facing another person while holding up a document with his right hand and pointing at it with his left hand. Another person's head and shoulder is shown from behind at the left

Commentary: Tips for dealing with a difficult client

Lawyers need to become skilled in identifying difficult clients early and in navigating relationships with tho[...]

September 5, 2023
Michael Oher looks to the right while seated at a table with a pen in his right hand

The question of whether you own your life story

Research from two law professors shows there is no recognized property right under U.S. law to the facts and e[...]

September 5, 2023
Close-up of the head and neck area of Kris Kobach as he looks slightly to the left during a news conference

Federal judge sides with Kansas AG on trans birth certificates

A federal judge ruled Thursday that Kansas officials are no longer required to change transgender people’s b[...]

September 1, 2023

Top News

See All Top News

Legal calendar

Click here to see upcoming Minnesota events

Breaking the Ice

Expert Testimony

See All Expert Testimony

Special Features

Top Women In Law Logo 2023

Top Women in Law honorees announced

6/9/2023
Up&Coming and Unsung Heroes logo

Up & Coming Attorneys, Unsung Legal Heroes announced

24/7/2023

The POWER 30: Personal Injury 2023

22/6/2023

2023’s Minnesota Lawyer Reader Rankings Final Winners

8/6/2023