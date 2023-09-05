People & Practices: Sept. 5, 2023

Fredrikson elects new shareholders

Fredrikson has elected nine new shareholders, including six in its Minneapolis office:

Nadja Baer is a member of the Technology & Data, Life Sciences and Mergers & Acquisitions groups. With 10 years of business intelligence and software development experience prior to practicing law, she provides legal counsel in a variety of intellectual property, software and information protection topics.

Andrew Holm is a member of the Health Law, Life Sciences and Mergers & Acquisitions groups. His practice focuses on advising physician, dental and veterinary groups, hospital systems, and other health care entities in connection with mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and other transactions. Holm often serves as outside general counsel for his clients, assisting them with everything from corporate governance matters to navigating the complex regulations facing health care entities.

Barbara Marchevsky is a member of the Intellectual Property Litigation, Intellectual Property, Litigation and Anti-Counterfeiting groups. Marchevsky’s practice focuses on intellectual property disputes, with an emphasis on patent and copyright litigation. She represents clients in a wide variety of industries, including medical and mechanical device manufacturers, software companies, retailers, and food and waste processors. Marchevsky assists clients in navigating all stages of intellectual property matters, from pre-suit evaluations and negotiations through discovery, dispositive motions, mediations and settlements, and trial.

Amanda Mills is a member of the Litigation, White Collar & Regulatory Defense, False Claims Act Defense and Health Care Fraud & Compliance groups. Mills assists businesses with a variety of litigation-related matters. She focuses her practice on criminal and civil regulatory matters and internal investigations, including matters involving allegations of white collar criminal violations, health care fraud, False Claims Act (FCA) violations and other compliance infractions.

Anne Rondoni Tavernier is a member of the Litigation, Trusts & Estates Litigation and Commercial Law groups. She specializes in trusts and estates litigation, focusing on disputes involving fiduciary powers and obligations, trust and estate interpretation and enforcement, and related business matters. She also handles business litigation for large companies and closely held operations alike, including shareholder disputes, business torts, and contract disputes, among others.

David Streier is a member of the Energy & Natural Resources, Real Estate & Construction and Renewable Energy groups. Streier combines his experience in the energy and real estate industries to serve solar, wind and energy storage developers, independent power producers, utility companies, real estate developers, landlords, tenants and investors. Streier focuses his practice in the areas of energy project development and financing, commercial real estate transactions and leasing, and real estate aspects of mergers and acquisitions.

Hatcher rejoins Fredrikson

Attorney Krista A. P. Hatcher has rejoined Fredrikson as a shareholder in its Employment, Labor & Benefits Group. Hatcher uses perspective as a former in-house attorney to provide practical and effective solutions to employers.

Hatcher advises and defends employers on a wide range of employment law and compliance issues. Her expertise includes sensitive discipline and discharge decisions; reorganizations and workforce reductions, including OWBPA and WARN issues; wage-and-hour issues and compensation and payroll practices; drug and alcohol testing and other employee screening practices; employee leave and accommodation strategies; and discrimination and harassment complaints. She reviews, negotiates and drafts employment agreements, restrictive covenant agreements, and severance and separation agreements. For clients involved in business transactions such as a merger or acquisition, Hatcher advises on associated employment and labor issues.

In addition, Hatcher counsels and defends employers in pre-litigation matters, including responding to charges of discrimination and compliance inquiries before federal, state and local agencies such as the EEOC, Minnesota Department of Human Rights, and Department of Labor. In doing so, she draws on her years of experience defending employers in litigation before federal and state district and appellate courts.

Before re-joining Fredrikson in 2023, Hatcher served as vice president & senior associate general counsel for a nonprofit, integrated health system.

Two associates join Best & Flanagan

Best & Flanagan welcomes Alex Galle-From and Elaine Mikel as associate attorneys.

Alex Galle-From is a member of the firm’s Private Wealth Planning group with a practice focused primarily in the areas of estate planning, trust and estate administration, and tax law. His wide-ranging experience includes business succession planning, charitable organization, trust administration, fiduciary litigation and wealth transfers for ultra-high net-worth individuals. Alex graduated from the University of Minnesota Law School, and has an LL.M in International Tax Law from Uppsala University in Sweden.

Elaine Mikel practices primarily in corporate law and estate planning, with an emphasis on their intersections with real estate. She has a background in all three — starting her practice with estate planning, then representing a number of banks before diving into corporate law, all while dealing with various real estate issues along the way. Having been a clerk in both criminal and civil court, Mikel brings a unique perspective to issues that arise in her practice areas. Mikel is a graduate of University of St. Thomas School of Law, University of Oxford, and Gustavus Adolphus College.

