Court finds for attorney in client-competency case

Failing to challenge a defendant’s competence to stand trial is deficient representation if a reasonably skilled attorney would have doubted the client’s competence under the circumstances, the Minnesota Court of Appeals has ruled. The court supported an attorney’s decision to determine whether to raise the issue of competence based on the client’s behavior and acuity at the time of the guilty plea.

In State v. Epps, the Court affirmed the conviction of Ron Wesley Epps, who pleaded guilty to violating a domestic abuse no-contact order (DANCO).

The court declined the defendant’s request to adopt a new bright-line rule requiring defense counsel to affirmatively investigate a defendant’s past mental-health history and consider that history in determining whether to challenge the defendant’s competence. Such a rule would impose a significant burden on defense attorneys, particularly in cases where their clients exhibited no observable signs of mental illness or cognitive impairment, wrote Judge Theodora Gaïtas for the court.

Epps’s hearing, held online on March 21, 2021, was not a simple process. The trial court judge questioned him extensively about whether he was actually guilty, and he said he was, although he also said he had permission to contact the petitioner in the DANCO proceeding. The judge accepted the plea and released him without bail. But the jail for unknown reasons did not release him until the next day.

He had a sentencing hearing about a month later, again online, where defendant moved to withdraw his plea because the state had materially breached the agreement when it did not immediately release him.

In a discussion with the judge he said, “The judge has been warned to stay independent….That is what you are supposed to do.”

The judge then denied the motion to withdraw the plea. The defendant’s attorney explained that Epps was frustrated by the continuing DANCO. The court sentenced him to a 21-month stay of execution, probation and a domestic violence program, whereupon the defendant said. “Enough is enough. You guys need to be under investigation by the FBI, “ and then left the hearing.

The defendant then appealed to the Court of Appeals and also asked to stay the appeal to proceed with postconviction relief, which was granted. Epps said that his right to due process was violated because the court did not order a competency evaluation and allowed him to plead guilty. He also said his attorney provided ineffective assistance of counsel by failing to challenge his competence to plead guilty.

An evidentiary hearing on the postconviction ensued. Epps had new counsel and waived his attorney-client privilege to allow his prior attorney to testify. The attorney testified that there is a line between a person who is legally incompetent and one who has mental illness. He did not believe that his client was mentally ill and did not question his competence. The prosecutor concurred.

The court also heard from a forensic psychologist who evaluated Epps in 2014 and 2015. She said she had no opinion about his present competence.

The court denied postconviction relief. It ruled that it did not deny the defendant due process by not ordering a competency evaluation and also that his attorney did not provide ineffective assistance of counsel.

Due process

The Court of Appeals then reviewed the record and found no error in the district court’s decision not to order a competency hearing on its own initiative. Epps admitted his guilt and the judge found that the plea hearing proceeded in a manner similar to many plea hearings. The plea was knowing, intelligent and voluntary, the district court found and the Court of Appeals agreed. “Epps’s statements and behavior at the sentencing hearing demonstrated his frustration with his case and the district court’s decisions. But the record from that hearing did not cast doubt upon his competence to proceed.”

The court reviewed prior psychological evaluations that questioned his competence at that time, and determined that there was no such evidence at the present sentencing. There was insufficient doubt as to the defendant’s competency to warrant further inquiry, the court concluded.

Ineffective assistance

Turning to the issue of ineffective assistance of counsel, the court applied the test set forth in Strickland v. Washington by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1984, examining whether counsel’s representation was deficient and that the deficiency prejudiced the defense. However, there is a “strong presumption that counsel’s performance fell with a wide range of reasonable assistance,” the court said. The question is whether the attorney provides the client with the representation of an attorney exercising the customary skills and diligence that that a reasonably competent attorney would perform under the circumstances.

The attorney is not required to investigate the defendant’s mental-health history, the court said. That is inconsistent with the Strickland presumption of reasonableness and with Rule 20.01 of the Minnesota Rules of Criminal Procedure, it explained. The rule focuses on the defendant’s present competence, the court said. (Emphasis in original.)

“This flexible rule, rather than Epps’s proposed bright-line rule imposing an affirmative obligation to investigate a defendant’s mental health in all cases, incorporates the deference required by Strickland, more closely interprets the obligations imposed by rule 20.01, and provides clearer guidance for attorneys,” Gaïtas wrote.

The court concluded that the attorney’s representation was not deficient and did not consider the Strickland prejudice factor.