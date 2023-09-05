Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Commentary: Tips for dealing with a difficult client

By Steven H. Schwartz, BridgeTower Media Newswires //September 5, 2023

Home>Wire Stories>

Commentary: Tips for dealing with a difficult client

A man with a beard wearing a blue-green t-shirt facing another person while holding up a document with his right hand and pointing at it with his left hand. Another person's head and shoulder is shown from behind at the left

Commentary: Tips for dealing with a difficult client

By Steven H. Schwartz, BridgeTower Media Newswires //September 5, 2023

ST. LOUIS — One source of legal malpractice claims comes from clients who are very demanding or very difficult. It is important for a lawyer to recognize early the client who is going to be very demanding and difficult to deal with, no matter how hard the lawyer works on the case.

Those clients are more likely than others to later file legal malpractice claims, even if they have no legitimate basis for a claim. Lawyers need to become skilled in identifying difficult clients early and in navigating relationships with those clients if the lawyer chooses to represent them.

Here are some tips:

  1. Careful evaluation: During the initial consultation, lawyers should assess the potential client’s demeanor, attitude and level of cooperation. Look for any red flags such as excessive demands, unrealistic expectations or a combative demeanor. Evaluating the client’s compatibility with your firm’s values and areas of expertise can help avoid problematic engagements.
  2. Don’t be the third lawyer to take the case: If you are going to take a case, it is best not to be the third lawyer to take the case. It is very possible that the client had a bad experience with one prior lawyer, or just had a personality conflict with a prior lawyer.  However, if the client has hired and fired, or been fired by, two prior lawyers, that is a red flag, and you should be very circumspect about being the third lawyer to take over the case. Talk to the prior lawyers to find out why they withdrew, or were fired, from the case.
  3. Protect yourself: If you are going to take on a difficult client, you must protect yourself. For example, have a very solid retainer in place. Seek upfront money to put in your trust account. Make it clear in writing that no outcome is guaranteed. Make the expected fees and the terms of payment clear upfront.
  4. Set boundaries: Set limitations of your service and duties early on. If the client’s behavior is not acceptable, let the client know up front that the behavior will not be tolerated.
  5. Document everything: This is the best way to protect yourself from a malpractice claim. If you get sued, the documents will be your best defense. This includes communicating with the client often, keeping notes of conversations, writing memos to the file, etc. Make sure to date all the documents. It will be hard for the client to dispute contemporaneously prepared documents.
  6. Take care of yourself: Dealing with a difficult client can be very stressful. If you find that the client is affecting your home life, causing you to lose sleep at night, or just causing you to be stressed out, it is probably time to remove yourself from the situation. You should withdraw from the matter or refer the case to someone who may be better equipped to deal with the client. No client is worth keeping around if it is going to adversely affect your mental health.
  7. Be prepared to walk away: At the beginning, when you first take the client, if you can see the client is going to be difficult to deal with, you must be prepared to walk away. That is always your option, and you must be sure to let the client know you have that option by explaining it to the client when you start the relationship. It should be spelled out in the retainer agreement. It is important for you to know, in the back of your mind, that you have that option, but it is also important for your client to know that you can and will withdraw if the client acts in a way that is out of bounds.  If you withdraw, make sure that you do it in such a way that does not prejudice your client so that you stay in compliance with the Rules of Professional Conduct.

Avoiding difficult clients is one way to reduce the chances of being sued for legal malpractice but, if you are going to represent a difficult client, take steps to protect yourself in advance and during the representation.

Steven Schwartz is a principal at Brown & James in St. Louis who has defended lawyers in legal malpractice cases, malicious prosecution cases and ethics complaints for more than 30 years. He can be reached at [email protected]. The views expressed in this article are not intended to be taken as legal advice.

Related Content

Michael Oher looks to the right while seated at a table with a pen in his right hand

The question of whether you own your life story

Research from two law professors shows there is no recognized property right under U.S. law to the facts and e[...]

September 5, 2023
Close-up of the head and neck area of Kris Kobach as he looks slightly to the left during a news conference

Federal judge sides with Kansas AG on trans birth certificates

A federal judge ruled Thursday that Kansas officials are no longer required to change transgender people’s b[...]

September 1, 2023
Close-up of Clarence Thomas as part of a portrait of U.S. Supreme Court members

Thomas reports he took 3 trips on Republican donor’s plane last year

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas acknowledged Thursday that he took three trips last year aboard a privat[...]

September 1, 2023

New Wisconsin justice faces impeachment threats

Republicans worry that the legislative districts they drew 12 years ago will be undone in one of the court’s[...]

August 31, 2023

AGs back compensation for those sickened by nuclear weapons testing

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison joined New Mexico's attorney general and other top prosecutors in sup[...]

August 31, 2023
The Milwaukee County Courthouse in downtown Milwaukee

Milwaukee County family court safety renovation out for bid

Milwaukee County is getting ready to renovate the seventh floor of the county courthouse and improve the famil[...]

August 31, 2023

Top News

See All Top News

Legal calendar

Click here to see upcoming Minnesota events

Breaking the Ice

Expert Testimony

See All Expert Testimony

Special Features

Up&Coming and Unsung Heroes logo

Up & Coming Attorneys, Unsung Legal Heroes announced

24/7/2023

The POWER 30: Personal Injury 2023

22/6/2023

2023’s Minnesota Lawyer Reader Rankings Final Winners

8/6/2023
InHouse Counsel 2023 Logo

In-House Counsel 2023 Awards

26/4/2023