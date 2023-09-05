Commentary: Tips for dealing with a difficult client

By Steven H. Schwartz, BridgeTower Media Newswires //September 5, 2023
ST. LOUIS — One source of legal malpractice claims comes from clients who are very demanding or very difficult. It is important for a lawyer to recognize early the client who is going to be very demanding and difficult to deal with, no matter how hard the lawyer works on the case.
Those clients are more likely than others to later file legal malpractice claims, even if they have no legitimate basis for a claim. Lawyers need to become skilled in identifying difficult clients early and in navigating relationships with those clients if the lawyer chooses to represent them.
Here are some tips:
Avoiding difficult clients is one way to reduce the chances of being sued for legal malpractice but, if you are going to represent a difficult client, take steps to protect yourself in advance and during the representation.
Steven Schwartz is a principal at Brown & James in St. Louis who has defended lawyers in legal malpractice cases, malicious prosecution cases and ethics complaints for more than 30 years. He can be reached at [email protected]. The views expressed in this article are not intended to be taken as legal advice.