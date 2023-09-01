Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Driver’s cellphone conviction vacated

Court: Trucker didn’t violate law by glancing at spam alert

Laura Brown//September 1, 2023

Close-up of a person's hand holding a cellphone in focus with a vehicle's steering wheel and dashboard not far behind in soft focus

Depositphotos.com image

A Minnesota man was convicted of operating a motor vehicle while using a cellular device when he checked the caller ID on his phone. After deciding State of Minnesota v. Roger Alen Gutzke on August 28, 2023, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ordered the conviction to be vacated.

Roger Gutzke was driving a semi loaded with soybeans and headed to the United Farmers Cooperative in Brownton, Minnesota. As he was driving, his phone rang. He picked up the phone to see who was calling and saw that it was a spam call. However, he did not answer the phone.

Still, the call was enough to distract Gutzke. The truck veered off the road and ended up in a ditch. Minnesota charged Gutzke with operating a motor vehicle while using a cellular device. He received an $85 fine for using the cellular device while driving his truck.

At the time, Minnesota statute prohibited motorists from interacting with their cellphones. Specifically, motorists were not allowed to use their device to “initiate, compose, send, retrieve, or read an electronic message.” Gutzke argued that his conduct did not violate the statute.

Gutzke argued that there was no electronic message. The legislation had certain exclusions. “An electronic message does not include…data transmitted automatically without direct initiation by a person.”

When someone calls a cellphone, the court reasoned, it is the caller’s cellphone provider that transmits the caller’s identification to the recipient’s cellphone provider; the recipient’s cellphone provider is the party that transmits this information to the recipient’s cellphone by displaying the number on the phone’s screen. Neither the caller nor the recipient are responsible for this information transfer.

“We can assume that this information might otherwise fit the catch-all category of the ‘electronic message’ definition in that it is arguable ‘other data transmitted using a commonly recognized electronic communications protocol,’” the court wrote. “But it cannot constitute an electronic message if it is also ‘data transmitted without direct initiation by a person.’”

Ultimately, the court found that the exclusion prevented the state from convicting Gutzke for the act of glancing at his phone. “[A]lthough a caller may directly initiate the call that triggers the service providers to exchange the data with each other, the visual data transmitted to the recipient’s phone is, at most, only indirectly initiated by the caller,” the court determined.

The court also found that there was not enough evidence to convict Gutzke because he did not “engage in a cellular phone call.” The statute defined this engagement as “initiating a call, talking or listening, and participating in video calling.” However, the court found that the act that Gutzke did does not fit into those descriptions. “The evidence does not indicate that Gutzke did any of those things,” the court concluded. “He instead pulled out his cellphone and looked at the identifying information without talking or listening.”

While the Legislature did not define what the word “engage” referred to, the court reasoned, by consulting a dictionary definition, that Gutzke did not engage with his cellphone that day. “Gutzke was acting only to determine whether to engage in the call,” the court clarified. “Although his actions distracted him, and, in fact, resulted in a consequence the Legislature clearly sought to avoid by penalizing cellphone use while driving, his conduct is not prohibited by the version of the statute in effect at the time of the collision.”

There is now a law in Minnesota, passed in 2023, that prohibits motorists from driving while “holding a wireless communications device with one or both hands.” This also provided evidence to the court that the Legislature realized that the old law did not cover conduct such as Gutzke’s. “The amendment prohibiting handling a cellphone while driving would be unnecessary if the state were correct that the pre-amended statute already criminalized the conduct,” the court decided.

Gutzke was also charged with driving with a suspended license in the same incident. That conviction was upheld. The cellphone use conviction will be vacated. i

