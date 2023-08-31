Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

New Wisconsin justice faces impeachment threats

The Associated Press//August 31, 2023

Home>Wire Stories>

New Wisconsin justice faces impeachment threats

Wisconsin Supreme Court candidate Janet Protasiewicz participates in a debate March 21, 2023, in Madison. (AP file photo)

New Wisconsin justice faces impeachment threats

The Associated Press//August 31, 2023

MADISON, Wis. — Even before the newly elected justice who gave liberals a one-seat majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court has heard a case, Republican lawmakers are talking about taking the unprecedented step of impeaching and removing her from office.

And they have the votes to do it.

Republicans worry that the legislative districts they drew 12 years ago, which are widely viewed as among the most gerrymandered in the country, will be undone in one of the court’s first actions under liberal control. It’s a legitimate concern, as Democratic-friendly groups brought two lawsuits in the first week of newly elected Justice Janet Protasiewicz’s term asking the new liberal-controlled court to toss the maps.

They waited to bring the challenges until after Protasiewicz started her 10-year term on the court Aug. 1, flipping majority control to 4-3 liberals for the first time in 15 years.

The moves came after Protasiewicz said during her winning campaign that the maps are “rigged,” “unfair” and should be reviewed. Those comments, along with her receiving nearly $10 million in donations from the Wisconsin Democratic Party, provided the linchpin for Republican arguments that she can’t fairly hear the redistricting lawsuits.

“When you’re saying that one side has rigged maps, you have made a decision that maps in her opinion are biased, which is the point of the whole case,” Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos told The Associated Press on Thursday. “She shouldn’t have said what she did, but she did. And now she has to own it.”

Vos and fellow Republicans who control the Legislature asked to intervene in the redistricting lawsuits, arguing that Protasiewicz must recuse herself because she has prejudged the cases. Those who brought the lawsuits argue that Republicans are trying to nullify the results of the election, which Protasiewicz won by 11 percentage points.

“Those who unconstitutionally locked themselves into control over the legislature are apoplectic that they cannot gerrymander the court,” attorney Jeffrey Mandell, who is part of a coalition that filed one of the lawsuits, posted on social media Thursday. “They’re trying, again, to undo the will of Wisconsin voters and preserve their illegitimate power at all costs.”

The goal is about having an unbiased judiciary, not overturning an election, Vos said.

Protasiewicz did not make any “pledges or promises” about how she would rule, which would require recusal, attorneys in the other redistricting lawsuits argued this week in a filing that seeks to keep her from stepping aside.

Even as Vos and other lawmakers talk about impeachment, Vos said Thursday he still hasn’t decided whether to proceed.

“I want to do legal research and see if this is unprecedented,” he said. “I’m not saying it’s definitely happening. But we have to take a look at it.”

Republicans have a 64-35 majority in the Assembly and it would only take 50 votes to impeach. They control 22 of the 33 seats in the state Senate, giving them exactly the number they’d then need to convict and remove Protasiewicz from office.

If the Assembly impeached her, Protasiewicz would be barred from taking any actions as a justice until the Senate acted. That could effectively stop her from voting on redistricting without removing her from office and creating a vacancy that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers would fill.

The day after Protasiewicz was elected, Wisconsin Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu seemed to cast doubt on the Senate moving ahead with impeachment.

“To impeach someone, they would need to do something very serious,” LeMahieu told WISN-TV. “We are not looking to start the impeachment process as a regular occurring event in Wisconsin.”

LeMahieu has kept quiet about the matter of late even as other lawmakers have spoken out about the impeachment possibility. He did not respond Thursday to a request for comment.

The Legislature has voted only once to impeach a state judge. It happened in 1853, just five years after statehood, and the state Senate did not convict. The Wisconsin Constitution limits the reasons to impeach a sitting officeholder to corrupt conduct in office or the commission or a crime or misdemeanor, according to the Wisconsin Legislative Council, nonpartisan attorneys who advise the Legislature.

Given the lack of precedent, it’s “super hard to predict,” what might happen in this case, said Chad Oldfather, a Marquette University Law School professor.

“There’s so much unchartered territory that’s involved in this,” he said. “It’s unclear what the standards are.”

For example, Oldfather said, legal challenges could be brought in state or federal court over what is an impeachable offense and whether whatever action the Legislature takes is legal. Mixed in are political calculations on whether and how to proceed, he said.

“It’s a mess, is what it is,” Oldfather said.

The fight over redistricting, and possible impeachment, comes amid public and private fighting among the justices. In their first week in power, liberal justices fired the conservative state court director and weakened the powers of conservative Chief Justice Annette Ziegler, which she said amounted to an unconstitutional “coup.”

The court has yet to hear its first case of the term. Oral arguments in that case, over whether a couple must be married to adopt a child, are set for Sept. 11.

The state Supreme Court has yet to decide whether it will hear the redistricting challenges. t

Related Content

AGs back compensation for those sickened by nuclear weapons testing

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison joined New Mexico's attorney general and other top prosecutors in sup[...]

August 31, 2023
The Milwaukee County Courthouse in downtown Milwaukee

Milwaukee County family court safety renovation out for bid

Milwaukee County is getting ready to renovate the seventh floor of the county courthouse and improve the famil[...]

August 31, 2023
Amy Coney Barrett speaks while seated at a conference

Justice Barrett says she welcomes scrutiny of court

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett told attendees at a judicial conference that she welcomed public [...]

August 30, 2023
People holding signs, with one holding a megaphone in the middle, stand in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building to demonstrate

Ruling forces administration to weaken water protections

The Biden administration weakened regulations protecting millions of acres of wetlands Tuesday, saying it had [...]

August 30, 2023
Entrance to the campus of the University of Minnesota.

Lawsuit accuses U of M of not doing enough to prevent data breach

A lawsuit accuses the University of Minnesota of not doing enough to protect personal information from a recen[...]

August 30, 2023

Myon Burrell, freed from life term in 2020, is arrested

Myon Burrell, who was sent to prison for life as a teenager but was set free after 18 years behind bars, was a[...]

August 29, 2023

Top News

See All Top News

Legal calendar

Click here to see upcoming Minnesota events

Breaking the Ice

Expert Testimony

See All Expert Testimony

Special Features

Up&Coming and Unsung Heroes logo

Up & Coming Attorneys, Unsung Legal Heroes announced

24/7/2023

The POWER 30: Personal Injury 2023

22/6/2023

2023’s Minnesota Lawyer Reader Rankings Final Winners

8/6/2023
InHouse Counsel 2023 Logo

In-House Counsel 2023 Awards

26/4/2023