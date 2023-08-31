Justices ask lawmakers to examine litigation financing

Litigation financing has come to Minnesota, along with generous, some would say unconscionable, “repayment rates,” the term used instead of interest.

In a majority opinion and a concurrence, the Supreme Court asked the Legislature to step in.

The prohibition on champerty was abolished by the state Supreme Court in 2020 in Maslowski v. Prospect Funding Partners LLC. But that was Maslowski I, remanded to District Court and from there, up to the Court of Appeals and Supreme Court.

That case is alive and kicking, the subject of a 4-3 opinion in Maslowski II, decided August 23. It came back to the Supreme Court on a partial grant of summary judgment for Prospect and a partial grant of Maslowski’s motion for judgment on the pleadings. It was remanded back to the District Court.

The plaintiff was injured in an automobile accident and subsequently entered into a financing agreement with appellants, borrowing $6,000 for living expenses plus a $1,425 processing fee. The repayment schedule called for a 60% annual rate. She would not repay the money if she lost her case.

After earlier litigation, prior courts determined that the financing agreement was within the usury statute because it provided “an absolute obligation of repayment” as per common law of usury, even though it was contingent on a recovery in the personal injury suit. That was wrong, the Supreme Court said.

With repayment contingent on a personal injury recovery, “It simply cannot be said that Prospect’s ability to recover the money given to Maslowski is absolute,” said Justice Anne McKeig, writing for the court. Also, the Legislature has not determined that usury laws apply to litigation financing agreements, so the common law applies, the court said.

But Maslowski also argued that the 60% interest provision was unconscionable on its face, although that argument was not addressed by either of the courts below.

And it wouldn’t be addressed now because it was not raised in the petition for review or the briefs. The court remanded to the District Court to decide.

The next issue was at what point the repurchase rate on the agreement began to accrue. In Maslowski I, when the common law of champerty was abolished. It was unclear if the underlying contract would be upheld. The issue was whether the repurchase rate began in 2014, when the agreement was executed, or 2020, when the champerty doctrine was no longer relevant.

But as the Maslowski II court said, “the only remaining question before us is whether we can modify and rewrite a valid, enforceable agreement and dictate that the repurchase schedule starts not in accordance with the plain terms of the Agreement in May 2014, but instead on June 3, 2020, when we issued our decision in Maslowski I.”

It decided it could not, rejecting Maslowski’s argument that the court, in abrogating the prohibition on champerty, effectively undermined her vested right to avoid the contract.

No such vested right to avoid her contractual obligations or in the defense of usury exists, the court said.

In prior cases, the court reasoned “that usury laws are designed to serve broader societal interests in discouraging certain usurious contracts. If the societal interests change such that there is no longer a broad interest in discouraging those contracts, then there is no reason not to hold the contracting party to the terms to which the party otherwise voluntarily agreed.”

The court also said, “The same logic applies to Maslowski’s argument that the abrogated common-law prohibition on champertous contracts vested in her a permanent contractual right to avoid paying the repurchase amount according to the schedule set forth in the Agreement.”

“The mechanism for protecting individual parties from unfair or inequitable contracts is the distinct common-law doctrine of unconscionability…That is what the district court will decide on remand,” wrote McKeig.

Substantive and procedural unconscionability

The concurrence, written by Justice Gordon Moore III, said that it has “grave concerns about the litigation costs proportionate to the amount in controversy,” and agreed that the case should be remanded to determine whether the agreement’s 60% rate is unconscionable.

The concurrence also invited the Legislature to consider regulation of the litigation financing industry in Minnesota. Moore said that litigation financing raised issues of procedural and substantive unconscionability, for reasons including the disparity in bargaining power between the parties. Additionally, too many people are priced out of participation in the civil legal system and financing regulation could increase access and level the playing field, Moore wrote.

The concurrence raised other issues. “This case is just one example of the equitable issues district courts will face when disputes arise regarding the enforceability of a litigation financing agreement— concerns that include not just excessive interest rates but also punitive liquidated damages clauses and restrictions on the attorney-client relationship,” the concurrence said.

Other issues raised by amici included interference with plaintiffs’ ability to control litigation and settle, Moore said.

In his concurrence, Moore tipped his hat to Charles Dickens and his novel “Bleak House,” about a years-long case that “still drags its dreary length before the Court, perennially hopeless.” That case, over the provisions of a trust, ended when the trust had been emptied by court costs.