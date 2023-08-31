Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

AGs back compensation for those sickened by nuclear weapons testing

The Associated Press//August 31, 2023

Home>Wire Stories>

AGs back compensation for those sickened by nuclear weapons testing

This July 16, 1945, file photo shows the mushroom cloud of the first atomic explosion at Trinity Test Site near Alamagordo, New Mexico. (AP file photo)

AGs back compensation for those sickened by nuclear weapons testing

The Associated Press//August 31, 2023

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez and 13 other top prosecutors from around the U.S. are throwing their support behind efforts to compensate people sickened by exposure to radiation during nuclear weapons testing.

The Democratic officials — including Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison — sent a letter Wednesday to congressional leaders, saying “it’s time for the federal government to give back to those who sacrificed so much.”

The letter refers to the estimated half a million people who lived within a 150-mile radius of the Trinity Test site in southern New Mexico, where the world’s first atomic bomb was detonated in 1945. It also pointed to thousands of people in Idaho, Colorado, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, Montana and Guam who currently are not eligible under the existing compensation program.

The U.S. Senate voted recently to expand the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act as part of a massive defense spending bill. Supporters are hopeful the U.S. House will include the provisions in its version of the bill, and President Joe Biden has indicated his support.

“We finally have an opportunity to right this historic wrong,” Torrez said in a statement.

The hit summer film “Oppenheimer” about the top-secret Manhattan Project and the dawn of the nuclear age during World War II brought new attention to a decadeslong efforts to extend compensation for families who were exposed to fallout and still grapple with related illness.

It hits close to home for Torrez, who spent summers visiting his grandmother in southern New Mexico, who lived about 70 miles from where the Trinity Test was conducted. She used rainwater from her cistern for cooking and cleaning, unaware that it was likely contaminated as a result of the detonation.

The attorneys general who signed onto Torrez’s letter are from Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and the District of Columbia.

The attorneys general mentioned the work of a team of researchers who mapped radioactive fallout from nuclear weapons tests in the U.S., starting with the Trinity Test in 1945. The model shows the explosions carried out in New Mexico and Nevada between 1945 and 1962 led to widespread radioactive contamination, with Trinity making a significant contribution to exposure in New Mexico. Fallout reached 46 states as well as parts of Canada and Mexico.

“Without any warning or notification, this one test rained radioactive material across the homes, water, and food of thousands of New Mexicans,” the letter states. “Those communities experienced the same symptoms of heart disease, leukemia, and other cancers as the downwinders in Nevada.”

The letter also refers to an assessment by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which acknowledged that exposure rates in public areas from the Trinity explosion were measured at levels 10,000 times higher than currently allowed.

U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján, the New Mexico Democrat who has been leading the effort to expand the compensation program to include New Mexico’s downwinders and others in the West, held a listening session in Albuquerque last Thursday. Those exposed to radiation while working in uranium mines and mills spoke at the gathering about their experiences.

Luján in an interview called it a tough issue, citing the concerns about cost that some lawmakers have and the tears that are often shared by families who have had to grapple with cancer and other health problems as a result of exposure.

“It’s important for everyone to learn these stories and embrace what happened,” he said, “so that we can all make things better.” g

Related Content

New Wisconsin justice faces impeachment threats

Republicans worry that the legislative districts they drew 12 years ago will be undone in one of the court’s[...]

August 31, 2023
The Milwaukee County Courthouse in downtown Milwaukee

Milwaukee County family court safety renovation out for bid

Milwaukee County is getting ready to renovate the seventh floor of the county courthouse and improve the famil[...]

August 31, 2023
Amy Coney Barrett speaks while seated at a conference

Justice Barrett says she welcomes scrutiny of court

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett told attendees at a judicial conference that she welcomed public [...]

August 30, 2023
People holding signs, with one holding a megaphone in the middle, stand in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building to demonstrate

Ruling forces administration to weaken water protections

The Biden administration weakened regulations protecting millions of acres of wetlands Tuesday, saying it had [...]

August 30, 2023
Entrance to the campus of the University of Minnesota.

Lawsuit accuses U of M of not doing enough to prevent data breach

A lawsuit accuses the University of Minnesota of not doing enough to protect personal information from a recen[...]

August 30, 2023

Myon Burrell, freed from life term in 2020, is arrested

Myon Burrell, who was sent to prison for life as a teenager but was set free after 18 years behind bars, was a[...]

August 29, 2023

Top News

See All Top News

Legal calendar

Click here to see upcoming Minnesota events

Breaking the Ice

Expert Testimony

See All Expert Testimony

Special Features

Up&Coming and Unsung Heroes logo

Up & Coming Attorneys, Unsung Legal Heroes announced

24/7/2023

The POWER 30: Personal Injury 2023

22/6/2023

2023’s Minnesota Lawyer Reader Rankings Final Winners

8/6/2023
InHouse Counsel 2023 Logo

In-House Counsel 2023 Awards

26/4/2023