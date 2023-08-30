When does criticism of a judge cross the line?

Ethics authorities discuss what lawyers can say about judges

How far is too far when criticizing a judge? Minnesota Lawyer spoke with three experts in legal ethics to identify where this line may be.

Criticism of the judiciary has reached an all-time high. Former President Donald Trump has accused multiple judges of liberal bias and hating him. Many Americans have accused members of the United State Supreme Court of partisanship. And, relevantly, Minnesota attorney Michelle MacDonald criticized Judge David Knutson.

Of course, there are special rules when lawyers criticize judges. Under Rule 8.2 of the Minnesota Rules of Professional Conduct, lawyers are prohibited from making statements “that the lawyer knows to be false or with reckless disregard as to its truth or falsity concerning the qualifications or integrity of a judge.”

MacDonald has become synonymous with this rule in Minnesota. Knutson presided over a 2013 trial involving a family law matter. MacDonald strongly disagreed with Knutson’s order in the case, and she wrote four letters to the Board of Judicial Standards, falsely claiming that Knutson acted unethically during the trial. Those letters were also forwarded to various elected officials. MacDonald was suspended for 60 days by the Supreme Court and placed on probation for two years.

In a 2018 interview with WCCO radio, MacDonald expressed that she thought that courts needed to be reformed because courts were violating people’s civil rights. MacDonald’s comments then pivoted to claim that Judge Knutson ordered that parents have no contact with their children “without any hearing, without any process.” She then emphasized that “the crime was with the court” when Judge Knutson issued the order. MacDonald was indefinitely suspended from the practice of law in June 2021.

On August 7, 2023, MacDonald filed a petition for rehearing. In it, MacDonald asserts that her comments on the radio represented free speech. “This decision represents an example of the view of the Court, that it is necessary to punish and chill attorney criticism of judges as essential to preserve ‘the integrity’ of the judiciary,” MacDonald writes in her petition. “This court disregarded Ms. MacDonald’s claim of First Amendment protection in disciplinary proceedings, but holding that free speech does not give a lawyer the right to openly denigrate the court in the eyes of the public.”

Although the record reflects that MacDonald made a false statement about Knutson, her petition for rehearing raises an interesting and important question for attorneys: At what point does criticism of the judiciary cross the line into the territory of attorney discipline?

“I think it is very unprofessional to attack the integrity of a judge — it is extremely unprofessional, and I don’t have a high opinion of that,” Richard Painter, S. Walter Richey Professor of Corporate Law at the University of Minnesota Law School, avowed. “Lawyers mouthing off on the radio is very poor taste, and it reflects very poorly on the lawyer.”

Yet, Painter expressed concern about discipline over MacDonald’s radio appearance. “I don’t like the idea of judges disciplining lawyers for criticizing judges in the press, or in public statements, or in radio statements,” Painter stressed, citing the potential for abuse and stifling of legitimate speech.

“Aggressively enforcing that ethics rule, prohibiting disparaging or false statements about a judge, is a very worrisome trend,” Painter asserted. “It could have complications.”

Painter said that other lawyers should hold attorneys accountable who make disparaging comments about judges. “The best response is condemnation by other lawyers,” Painter affirmed.

William Wernz, former partner at Dorsey & Whitney and former director of the Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility, notes that discipline stemming from attorney criticism of judges is rare. “There have been a fair number of people who have popped off about judges for one reason or another,” Wernz said. “There haven’t been many disciplines under this rule.”

The first instance of discipline for this conduct occurred in Minnesota in 1908, when attorney Francis Hart wrote to the Minnesota Supreme Court and complained of its “emasculated intelligence.” He was suspended for six months.

Painter and Wernz agreed that attorneys crossed a clear line when they tell lies about a judge. “The false statement has to be verifiably false,” Wernz stated. “It has to be specific and a matter of fact. MacDonald was found to have violated that rule.”

“I’d sanction [lying] attorneys in a minute,” Painter declared. “When lawyers make representations to the court, they not only cannot lie, but they have to be extremely careful about the things that they say.”

“Lying is a very serious act,” Painter emphasized. “[MacDonald] was so obviously lying.”

John Harris, partner at Frankfurt, Kurnit, Klein, and Selz, had a different take. “I don’t see a clear line between which statements about the legal system or judges get a lawyer in trouble and which statements are protected as legitimate comment,” Harris commented.

While Harris recognized that MacDonald made a factual misstatement, he maintained that the focus on that took the focus off of MacDonald’s concern about parental rights being prioritized in family law court. “Assuming she had not made a factual error, one would have hoped MacDonald would have been free from discipline for simply criticizing the judge’s order as unduly harsh or questioning whether it was issued precipitously,” Harris asserted.

“I was surprised that Minnesota considered McDonald’s ‘general assertions of failure in the Minnesota system of justice’ to pose a ‘close question’ for discipline, especially when made in the context of a judicial election,” Harris continued. “The perceived closeness of the question itself has the potential to chill legitimate lawyer speech about the judicial system.”

Although Painter agreed that discipline for MacDonald’s false statement was warranted, he has some concerns about where it leaves the line between free speech and attorney discipline. “I would have liked to have seen in the opinion a little bit more of the limitations to this approach—when a lawyer would not have been disciplined,” Painter stated. “It seemed a little open-ended and we could be concerned about chilling speech.”

Wernz also acknowledged that keeping the balance of free speech and respecting the integrity of the institution was not an easy task. “There will be cases that will be difficult to make that balance,” Wernz noted.

“Lawyers are in the best position to know which judges are corrupt, if any, which are incompetent, which are lazy,” Wernz said, referencing Modern Legal Ethics. “If society muffles them too much, then the judiciary will not be subject to the democratic checks and balances it should be at the next election by having the best information.” F