8th Circuit upholds sanctions imposed on attorneys for Satanic Temple

The Satanic Temple wanted to erect a monument at Veterans Memorial Park in Belle Plaine. It was to be a black cube with a pentagram and helmet on top. (File photo)

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of appeals recently upheld attorney sanctions that were imposed by the federal district court. In Matthew A. Kezhaya v. City of Belle Plaine, Minnesota, decided August 25, the court concluded that the lower court had not abused its discretion when it concluded that plaintiffs filed a second frivolous lawsuit.

In 2017, a monument was installed at Veterans Memorial Park in Belle Plaine. It depicted a soldier kneeling by a cross-shaped grave marker. After complaints, the monument was removed, but then the city created a free-speech area and reinstalled in it.

The Satanic Temple — a non-theistic organization that uses satanic imagery to promote skepticism of social norms — wanted to erect a monument at the park as well. It was to be a black cube with a pentagram and helmet on top.

The monument — which the Satanic Temple asserted was the first monument from its group placed on public grounds — caught national attention and sparked local debate. After a battle over religion and free speech, the city canceled the free speech zone. The monument was removed once again.

In 2019, the Satanic Temple sued the city, arguing that it had opened a limited public forum for a Christian monument but then closed the forum for the purpose of excluding the satanic monument. It alleged that the city violated the federal and state constitutions and breached their contract.

The parties each moved for judgment on the pleadings. The district court dismissed nine of the Satanic Temple’s 10 counts for failure to state a claim. After the district court’s deadline to amend pleadings, the Satanic Temple moved for leave to amend and reassert and add claims. However, a magistrate judge denied the motion for leave, finding that the Satanic Temple did not show “good cause” to amend after the deadline and determining that it would be inappropriate for the Temple to assert new constitutional claims so late into the litigation.

But before the Satanic Temple objected to this order, it filed another lawsuit in district court. This action reasserted the constitutional claims that were dismissed and added state constitutional claims. The city moved to dismiss, which the court granted, claiming that the suit was barred by res judicata. The court characterized the second lawsuit as “frivolous” and expressed its displeasure that it wasted resources.

The city moved for Rule 11 sanctions against Matthew Kezhaya is an attorney at Crown Law who represented the Satanic Temple. The city sought $33,886.60 in attorney’s fees. The court sanctioned Kezhaya. It concluded that the Temple’s “repeated disregard of court orders, suggests that a mere reprimand from the Court would be insufficient to deter similar misconduct in the future.”

Kezhaya argued that the district court abused its discretion when it imposed sanctions. “We brought all of our claims in the first complaint,” Kezhaya claimed. “Judge said that they were factually deficient and we needed to plead more facts. We asked for leave to plead more facts. We were told ‘no.’ So what do we do? We don’t abandon the issue. As a lawyer, I am not supposed to abandon issues for my client. That’s my job.

“And for that, I got sanctioned,” Kezhaya asserted. “This was wrong. It was an abuse of discretion.”

Monte Mills, an attorney at Greene Espel who represented the city, stated “By filing the second complaint, the appellant disregarded binding 8th Circuit precedent and attempted to thwart the district court’s preclusive judgment that the motion to amend the complaint was denied.”

“The test for duplicative litigation is satisfied here,” the court concluded. “The Temple attempted to maintain two actions against the City based on the same facts.”

“Insofar as Kezhaya and Temple disagreed with the magistrate judge’s ruling on leave to amend, their recourse was to appeal to the district court (and potentially to the court of appeals), not the start a new lawsuit,” the court added. “The district court properly criticized the Temple’s effort to use duplicative complaints to evade the magistrate judge’s ruling or to expand its procedural rights.”

Nor was the court persuaded that the district court awarded sanctions without detailing support for the amount. “The court examined the work performed and did not authorize a blank check,” the court affirmed.

Although the city claimed that those fees were incurred when responding to the complaint in the second lawsuit, the district court found that some of the work duplicated work done for the first lawsuit. Therefore, it reduced the amount by 50% and ordered Kezhaya to pay $16,943.40 to the city. That amount has now been affirmed. l