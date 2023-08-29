Waiver of counsel inadequate in felony, court finds

A defendant appearing pro se for a felony sentencing must either expressly or impliedly waive the right to counsel. That’s settled law, but what constitutes a waiver — and what does not — was addressed by the Court of Appeals in the Aug. 21 release of State v. Gant.

The court accepted the defendant’s argument that he should not have been sentenced without counsel and remanded for a new hearing in a case written by Judge Jennifer Frisch.

Aaron Lee Gant was represented by counsel when he made an agreement in August 2021 to plead guilty to one count of first-degree sale of a controlled substance and one count of possession of ammunition by an ineligible person. He originally faced 10 charges. The agreed-to sentence was 85 months on the drug offense and a concurrent 60 months for the ammunition offense. An October sentencing date was continued to Jan. 22 due to defendant’s illness. The state expressly retained the option to seek a longer sentence if Gant failed to appear for sentencing on Jan. 22.

Which he did. After that he was arrested and released pending a new sentencing date, at which he did not appear. His lawyer advised the court that Gant was considering firing him but otherwise did not communicate with him. Gant was arrested again and appeared in court in June.

At that appearance he attributed his missed court dates to his lawyer and said he would like to get new counsel if possible. The hearing was postponed for a few days. His counsel tried to communicate with him but could not, and told the court he wanted to withdraw. A new sentencing date was set for June 29. On that date, the state wanted to move ahead that day with sentencing and Gant said he understood that.

At the hearing that day, he told the court he was not under the influence of any substances and wanted the judge to grant the counsel’s request to withdraw, knowing that the state wanted sentencing to happen at once. It did, and the state argued for the maximum presumptive sentence, given Gant’s criminal history and other factors, of 153 months. The judge pared it down to 128 months, with 60 concurrent.

The Court of Appeals said there was structural error that required a new trial.

It said that the judge must follow procedure set out in Rule 5.04, Minn. R. Crim. P., including obtaining a voluntary and intelligent written waiver of counsel. The court should put the waiver on the record if not written. Following Rule 5.04, the court must ensure that the defendant has been fully advised of his rights under the rule, Frisch wrote.

The Court of Appeals said, “[W]e recognize the challenges faced by a district court when confronted with compound motions from a pro se defendant that may include some combination of requests for a continuance, to discharge or substitute counsel, for plea withdrawal, or other substantive relief. We take this opportunity to emphasize best practices for a district court when presented with such circumstances.”

Continuing, the Court of Appeals was not persuaded by the state’s argument that Gant, considering the circumstances, did waive his right to counsel. For a waiver to be effective, a defendant should be made aware of the dangers and disadvantages of self-representation, and the district court should comprehensively examine the defendant regarding the defendant’s comprehension of the charges, the possible punishments, mitigating circumstances, and any other facts relevant to the defendant’s understanding of the consequences of the waiver, Frisch said.

The Court of Appeals considered Gant’s previous representation by counsel and could not presume that his previous representation included a sufficient advisory of the benefit of counsel or the risks of proceeding without counsel. The court did not offer standby counsel and the record did not say that the discharged counsel remained to help if needed.

It also said that the district court did not advise Gant of the consequences of proceeding pro se and did not inform him that he would be sentenced without counsel, and sentenced to a longer term than the plea bargain because he failed to appear at earlier hearings. The district court’s “minimal engagement” with Gant did not weigh in favor of a determination that Gant waived his right to counsel. The Court of Appeals also did not find that Gant’s criminal history meant that he understood the proceedings.

The “best practices” set forth by the Court of Appeals included, first, inquiring of the defendant of each request and how the defendant wanted to proceed. Second, the court should obtain a voluntary and intelligent waiver.

Third, the court must advise the defendant of all the considerations set forth in Minn. R. Crim. P. 5.04, subd. 1(4)(a)-(f), which includes the advantages and disadvantages of waiving counsel.

To conclude, the court said that it understood the very real time pressures in district court but also insisted on a thorough waiver procedure to be sure that the defendant had “eyes wide open.” l