People & Practices: Aug. 28, 2023

Dwight Larson rejoins Stinson in Minneapolis

Dwight Larson has rejoined Stinson LLP as a partner focusing on construction and energy, according to a new release.

Larson has more than three decades of experience. Most recently, as general counsel for Mortensen Construction, he led the legal department and supported the company’s sports, wind, solar, government contracting and manufacturing businesses, among others.

Previously, Larson was a construction associate at Leonard, Street and Deinard, a predecessor to the now Stinson LLP. A licensed professional engineer, Larson also served as senior counsel to Honeywell.

Larson is “well-versed in matters relating to the Inflation Reduction Act and helps clients both take advantage of the opportunities it presents and manage the risk of compliance with the associated prevailing wage, apprenticeship and domestic content requirements,” according to a press release.

He also handles work related to government contracts for clients in the construction and energy industries.

“We are thrilled to have Dwight return to the firm as his nationwide experience providing legal support for high-profile construction projects will expand the firm’s ability to provide exceptional service to energy, real estate and construction clients,” Stinson’s Business Litigation Practice Division Co-Chair Steve Lindemann said in a statement. “Dwight has developed tremendous experience handling complex construction matters spanning multiple areas of business and law.”

Attorney Riley Conlin joins Fredrikson

Attorney Riley Conlin has joined Fredrikson in the Energy & Natural Resources and Energy Regulation & Permitting groups.

Conlin advises clients in the energy sector on siting, routing, permitting and other regulatory matters before state commissions and other state and local agencies. He is an experienced energy attorney who is part of a team advising utilities, transmission companies and independent power producers on routing, siting, permitting, and other regulatory matters before the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission, and other state and local agencies.

Prior to joining Fredrikson & Byron, Conlin practiced in the Minneapolis office of a national law firm where he specialized in representing clients before the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission in utility ratemaking, resource planning and various miscellaneous dockets.

Henjum appointed Revenue’s taxpayer rights advocate

Minnesota Department of Revenue Commissioner Paul Marquart has appointed Chris Henjum as Revenue’s taxpayer rights advocate.

The Taxpayer Rights Advocate Office works to ensure a fair and consistent application of Minnesota tax law and department policies while providing individual assistance to taxpayers who are unable to resolve their tax disputes through normal channels in the department.

Henjum was previously a tax policy lead at the agency’s Income Tax and Withholding Division, the policy director at Flaherty & Hood, PA (serving public clients such as the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities), and was a public finance attorney on behalf of local communities at Kennedy & Graven Chartered.

Henjum received his law degree from the University of Minnesota Law School and a Master of Public Policy degree from the Humphrey School of Public Affairs.

New attorney Thorelli receives MSBA honor

Fredrikson senior associate Roxanne N. Thorelli has been awarded the 2022-2023 Outstanding New Lawyer of the Year Award by the Minnesota State Bar Association (MSBA). Each year, the MSBA’s New Lawyers Section recognizes the outstanding achievements of one new lawyer. Thorelli was recognized for her involvement with local bar organizations, pro bono and community service work, contributions to advancing diversity, and professional achievements.

Thorelli represents clients with mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity financing, corporate restructuring, and general corporate matters. She represents private and public companies and private equity funds in many types of business transactions, completing key deal aspects such as drafting and negotiating contracts and purchase agreements, managing due diligence, conducting finance offerings, and preparing corporate governance documents. She works closely with clients to understand their businesses and to ensure the overall fit and strategy of a transaction.

The 2022-2023 Outstanding New Lawyer of the Year Award will be formally presented at the MSBA New Lawyers Leadership Conference in November.

