Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Wisconsin elections head won’t testify at reappointment hearing

The Associated Press//August 25, 2023

Home>Wire Stories>

Wisconsin elections head won’t testify at reappointment hearing

Meagan Wolfe poses outside the Wisconsin State Capitol Building

Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe poses outside of the Wisconsin State Capitol Building on Aug. 31, 2020. (AP file photo: Wisconsin State Journal)

Wisconsin elections head won’t testify at reappointment hearing

The Associated Press//August 25, 2023

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s top elections official said she will not testify next week at a Senate committee hearing on her reappointment, leaning on a letter from the state attorney general that says lawmakers have no authority to force a vote on firing her.

Republicans who control the Senate have vowed to oust Wisconsin Elections Commission Administrator Meagan Wolfe before the 2024 presidential election. They moved in June to begin the process of holding a vote on her reappointment despite not receiving a nomination from the bipartisan elections commission, which deadlocked along party lines on the matter.

Democratic elections commissioners hoped that by not nominating Wolfe, they could avoid a confirmation vote and keep her in office indefinitely under a recent state Supreme Court ruling that conservatives have used to maintain control of key policy boards.

Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul backed that argument in a letter sent to the Legislature’s attorneys on Wednesday. Kaul announced that he was representing the elections commission and said “there is no question” that state law allows Wolfe to stay in office as a holdover.

“I am writing to make clear that WEC has not appointed a new administrator, and there is no WEC administrator appointment before the Senate. … There is no plausible legal argument to the contrary,” he said.

Wolfe previously asked commissioners to decide whether she should testify at the hearing, saying she was in an “untenable position.” But commissioners declined to vote last week. After that meeting, the Senate elections committee scheduled a hearing for Aug. 29.

“Given the position taken by the Department of Justice, which is representing the WEC, I won’t attend Tuesday’s Senate committee hearing. As the state’s chief election official, engaging with lawmakers is a critical part of my role, and I look forward to discussing the good work of the Commission with them in the future,” Wolfe said in a statement shared with The Associated Press on Thursday.

Wolfe, whose job is nonpartisan, has been a target of conspiracy theorists who falsely claim she was part of a plan to rig the 2020 election to secure President Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump in Wisconsin. Republicans have called for her to resign over how she administered the 2020 election, even though multiple reports and reviews have upheld that the election was conducted fairly and the results were accurate.

Election observers have raised concerns that if Wolfe’s position remains disputed by lawmakers through the 2024 race, it could become the basis for challenges to election results and spawn more conspiracy theories about elections in the battleground state. t

Related Content

A lake trout swims above some rocks in Lake Superior

Judge approves updated Great Lakes fishing agreement

A federal judge on Thursday approved an agreement between four Native American tribes and state and federal re[...]

August 25, 2023
People holding signs stand up and face at a downward angle as they yell toward legislators (unseen) below

Gun control ruled out, Tennessee lawmakers hit impasse

Tennessee Republican lawmakers hit an impasse Thursday just a few days into a special session sparked by a dea[...]

August 25, 2023
Robotic Hand Assisting Person For Signing Document Over Reflective Desk In The Courtroom

Liability price tag for firms deploying artificial intelligence

Could artificial intelligence steal your practice? According to legal technology experts, the answer is… may[...]

August 24, 2023
Sarah Godlewski, seated at a table, gestures with her hands as she speaks in a dark-wood-paneled room

Group sues Wisconsin secretary of state over open records

A conservative policy group filed an open records lawsuit on Tuesday against Wisconsin Secretary of State Sara[...]

August 23, 2023
Close-up of the head and shoulders of Ed Siskel as he speaks in 2017

Biden names Siskel new White House counsel

President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that the new White House counsel will be Ed Siskel, a former Obama ad[...]

August 23, 2023
The exterior of the Pennsylvania Judicial Center

Pennsylvania police can’t hide social media monitoring policy

Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the state police can’t hide from the public its policy on [...]

August 23, 2023

Top News

See All Top News

Legal calendar

Click here to see upcoming Minnesota events

Breaking the Ice

Expert Testimony

See All Expert Testimony

Special Features

Up&Coming and Unsung Heroes logo

Up & Coming Attorneys, Unsung Legal Heroes announced

24/7/2023

The POWER 30: Personal Injury 2023

22/6/2023

2023’s Minnesota Lawyer Reader Rankings Final Winners

8/6/2023
InHouse Counsel 2023 Logo

In-House Counsel 2023 Awards

26/4/2023