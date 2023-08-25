OLPR withdraws disbarment petition against Odegaard

The Office of Lawyers Professional Responsibility has withdrawn its petition to disbar Warren attorney Anders Odegaard, who is charged with killing his former wife. The withdrawal of the disciplinary petition follows a judge’s rejection of Odegaard’s plea agreement.

A future petition for discipline may be filed against Odegaard.

Judge Corey Harbott originally accepted Odegaard’s Alford plea. However, Harbott withdrew acceptance of the plea upon learning that the family of Odegaard’s ex-wife was not made aware of the plea.

On Aug. 17, OLPR Director Susan Humiston withdrew the petition for disciplinary action, citing the fact that the guilty plea that was the basis of the discipline petition was rejected. The file was administratively closed Aug 18.

Odegaard is currently at the Pennington County Jail in Thief River Falls.