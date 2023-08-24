Court reverses summary judgment in abused inmate’s claim against officials

The claim of a former inmate who was sexually assaulted by a correctional officer has survived a motion for summary judgment. In Natalie R. Brisson v. State of Minnesota, decided Aug. 21, the Minnesota Court of Appeals concluded that Brisson was able to assert that the employer was vicariously liable without showing that the employer knew or should have known of the sexual assault.

Former corrections officer Randy Beehler was assigned to transport Natalia Brisson to the Hennepin County jail from the Olmsted County jail. Although Brisson was originally restrained, Beehler took off her shackles and handcuffs and ordered her to the front seat. While driving, Beehler forced Brisson to expose herself, exposed himself, and made Brisson engage in unwanted sexual conduct that she felt she could not reject given Beehler’s position of authority over her.

Brisson subsequently sued the State of Minnesota, the Department of Corrections, and the Commissioner of Corrections. She brought tort claims for the sexual assault, alleging battery, negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, and negligence per se. However, the district court concluded that the respondents were unable to be held vicariously liable on the tort claims, citing the Minnesota State Tort Claims Act, since Beehler was not acting within the scope of his employment when the sexual assault occurred.

Additionally, Brisson alleged sex discrimination in violation of the Minnesota Human Rights Act. The district court later dismissed the sex discrimination claim, determining that there was no showing that the respondents knew or should have known that the sexual assault would occur. No complaints or allegations of sexual misconduct regarding Beehler had ever been received, and policies were in place to prevent sexual harassment, leading the court to arrive at that conclusion.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals arrived at a different conclusion. It found that Brisson’s tort claims survived summary judgment. It cited its 2023 decision in Sterry v. Minnesota Department of Corrections as support for reversal. In that case, an inmate was sexually assaulted by a corrections officer when he was working in a prison kitchen. Although the DOC claimed that the officer was not operating in the scope of office or employment, the court ultimately concluded that Sterry sufficiently alleged that the officer was acting within the scope of her employment and denied the state’s motion to dismiss.

Joseph Weiner, assistant attorney general, who represented respondents, argued that Sterry was a distinguishable case. “The plaintiff was ordered into a cooler…which is something that the officer was permitted to do,” asserted Weiner. Conversely, Weiner argued, there was a clearer separation between what Beehler—who was assigned to transport Beehler but then impermissibly stopped for food and sexually assaulted her—was authorized and not authorized to do. “The lawful assignment in this case was the transport of Ms. Brisson. What happened during that transport…is all outside of the scope of what that employment is,” said Weiner.

In this case, the court found that Beehler was acting in his official capacity when transporting Brisson, doing tasks assigned by the DOC in a prison vehicle. Beehler exercised his authority as a correctional officer to coerce Brisson to engage in sexual activity when she did not want to. Taking those facts as true, the court determined that the tort claims survived the motion to dismiss.

The court also determined that the district court erred when it granted summary judgment on the MHRA claim. Brisson alleged that the MHRA protected her from discrimination in full utilization of or benefit from any public service on the basis of sex. While the court affirmed that the MHRA prohibited sexual harassment in receipt of public services, it was unclear to the court under what standard an employer could be held vicariously liable for discriminatory conduct such as was committed by Beehler.

The respondents alleged that Brisson had to show that they knew or should have known about Beehler’s propensities. The district court had applied what Zorislav Leyderman, who represented Brisson, asserted was a standard from the employment context. “In an employment context, you have employees who apply for a job, voluntarily. They show up for work and work for an employer,” said Leyderman. “This is a very different situation as compared to an inmate who doesn’t have their freedom. They have to follow the rules. They are required to do what the officer tells them. Then, the officer essentially takes them for a ride and sexually assaults them.”

Ultimately, the court concluded that the standard that the employer knew or should have known was incorrect to apply when determining the employer’s vicarious liability. It reversed the district court’s grant of summary judgment for the MHRA sex discrimination claim and remanded for further proceedings.

The decision is under review by the Minnesota Department of Corrections, according to DOC information officer Aaron Swanum. s