Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Biden names Siskel new White House counsel

The Associated Press//August 23, 2023

Home>Wire Stories>

Biden names Siskel new White House counsel

Close-up of the head and shoulders of Ed Siskel as he speaks in 2017

Ed Siskel, who will begin in September, takes over during a critical time at the White House. (AP file photo)

Biden names Siskel new White House counsel

The Associated Press//August 23, 2023

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that the new White House counsel will be Ed Siskel, a former Obama administration attorney who helped craft the response to the congressional investigations into the 2012 Benghazi attack that killed four Americans, including the U.S. ambassador.

Siskel, who will begin in September, takes over during a critical time at the White House, when Biden is vying for reelection and congressional and judicial investigations into his administration and family are swirling. House Republicans are also talking about opening an impeachment inquiry into the Democratic president.

“Ed Siskel’s many years of experience in public service and a career defending the rule of law make him the perfect choice to serve as my next White House Counsel,” Biden said in a statement.

Biden’s personal attorney remains Bob Bauer, who represents the president in his personal capacity, most notably in matters related to the classified documents found in his office and his home in Wilmington, Delaware.

The White House counsel’s job is to advise on legal and policy questions related to the presidency. The office is the primary White House contact for the Justice Department, and it handles presidential pardons, works on judicial appointments and reviews legislation. The office also helps investigate and manage congressional investigations into the administration and lawsuits against the president when he is sued in his official capacity.

This year will be a thorny one: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., is facing pressure to impeach Biden over unproven claims of financial misconduct, Biden’s son Hunter is under federal investigation, and former President Donald Trump has been charged with federal and state crimes as he seeks the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. Plus, GOP lawmakers are probing the Biden administration’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Siskel replaces Stuart Delery, who spent nearly three years in the job. Delery joined Biden’s transition legal team after Biden defeated the incumbent Trump in November 2020. Delery served as deputy counsel before he was elevated to the top job last summer after Biden’s first counsel, Dana Remus, left the White House.

Under the Obama administration, Siskel oversaw the White House legal response to congressional oversight and the rollout of the Affordable Care Act. Siskel, a Chicago native and the nephew of movie critic Gene Siskel, served for two years as the top lawyer in Chicago under Mayor Rahm Emanuel and is a former assistant U.S. attorney in Illinois. He also clerked for Justice John Paul Stevens on the U.S. Supreme Court. s

Related Content

Robotic Hand Assisting Person For Signing Document Over Reflective Desk In The Courtroom

Liability price tag for firms deploying artificial intelligence

Could artificial intelligence (AI) could steal your practice? According to legal technology experts, the answe[...]

August 24, 2023
Sarah Godlewski, seated at a table, gestures with her hands as she speaks in a dark-wood-paneled room

Group sues Wisconsin secretary of state over open records

A conservative policy group filed an open records lawsuit on Tuesday against Wisconsin Secretary of State Sara[...]

August 23, 2023
The exterior of the Pennsylvania Judicial Center

Pennsylvania police can’t hide social media monitoring policy

Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the state police can’t hide from the public its policy on [...]

August 23, 2023

Walz names Hudson chief justice; Procaccini new associate

Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday promoted Natalie Hudson to be chief justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court, making [...]

August 23, 2023
Cyber law concept with 3d rendering robotic arm work with digital screen display scale law

Generative AI in legal practice: Resistance is futile

Time and time again, whenever a new technology comes along that impacts the practice of law, members of our pr[...]

August 22, 2023
Sharon McClendon (left) and D’Monterrio Gibson as they sit in a courtroom

Mistrial for 2 white men charged in attack on Black FedEx driver

Citing errors by police, a Mississippi judge declared a mistrial Thursday in the case of two white men accused[...]

August 18, 2023

Top News

See All Top News

Legal calendar

Click here to see upcoming Minnesota events

Breaking the Ice

Expert Testimony

See All Expert Testimony

Special Features

Up&Coming and Unsung Heroes logo

Up & Coming Attorneys, Unsung Legal Heroes announced

24/7/2023

The POWER 30: Personal Injury 2023

22/6/2023

2023’s Minnesota Lawyer Reader Rankings Final Winners

8/6/2023
InHouse Counsel 2023 Logo

In-House Counsel 2023 Awards

26/4/2023