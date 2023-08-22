Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Generative AI in legal practice: Resistance is futile

Nicole Black, BridgeTower Media Newswires//August 22, 2023

Home>Wire Stories>

Generative AI in legal practice: Resistance is futile

Cyber law concept with 3d rendering robotic arm work with digital screen display scale law

Depositphotos.com image

Generative AI in legal practice: Resistance is futile

Nicole Black, BridgeTower Media Newswires//August 22, 2023

Nicole Black
Nicole Black

ROCHESTER, N.Y.  — I started writing this column on legal technology in 2007, and over the years I’ve noticed a pattern. Time and time again, whenever a new technology comes along that impacts the practice of law, members of our profession tend to have a knee-jerk reaction to it. There’s talk of “bans,” declarations of significant consequences due to related ethical violations, and dire warnings that the sky is about to plummet to the earth.

First, it was blogging, followed by social media, mobile phones, tablets, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence. As each new technology emerged on the scene, there was collective outrage, disdain, and promises of imminent regulatory peril. Purported curmudgeonly experts — especially those whose job functions were imperiled by each new wave of technology — prophesied looming and significant threats to law licenses, client confidentiality, and the reputation of the profession as a whole. Each new technology was viewed as a threat to the very foundation of the practice of law.

Of course, this pattern started long before I entered the world of legal technology. Lawyers have always been suspicious of technology. PCs, faxes, the internet, online legal research, and email were met with wariness, skepticism, and sometimes even outrage.

Our profession is far more comfortable with precedent than radical evolution, but as we know, every time a new technology is introduced, it brings with it the promise of change. So, of course, it’s predictable that the now-familiar pattern of setting up roadblocks to adoption will occur in due haste whenever a cutting-edge technology intrudes on our change-resistant legal profession.

Examples of technology adoption hurdles often put in place by ethics committees and others when new technologies are adopted by lawyers include outright bans, requiring signed client consent or published disclaimers, and imposing obligations to notify or obtain permission from judges when using it. Eventually, however, as specific types of technology become more commonplace and familiar, these requirements are eased over time and eventually eradicated entirely.

With the recent explosion of newly released generative artificial intelligence (AI) tools like ChatGPT and Google Bard and their rapid adoption by legal professionals, we’re seeing the same pattern of reticence emerge across the legal landscape, from the hallowed halls of law schools to our esteemed courtrooms.

The use of generative AI in litigation has been prohibited by some judges. In one instance, Judge Brantley D. Starr of the US District Court for the Northern District of Texas issued a standing order in April requiring lawyers to certify that generative AI tools were not used to assist with drafting any papers filed with the court. Similarly, U.S. Court of International Trade Judge Stephen Vaden issued an order in June that required lawyers appearing in his court to certify that “any submission(s) … that contain … text drafted with the assistance of a generative artificial intelligence program … be accompanied by: (1) A disclosure notice that identifies the program used and the specific portions of text that have been so drafted; (2) A certification that the use of such program has not resulted in the disclosure of any confidential or business proprietary information to any unauthorized party…”

Law schools have also jumped onto the “ban ChatGPT” bandwagon. In April, Berkeley Law School was one of the first to impose restrictions on the use of generative AI by its students. The school released a policy that prohibited students from using it “on exams or to compose any submitted assignments,” and only permitted them to use it “to conduct research or correct grammar.”

More recently, generative AI use was targeted in law school applications. In mid-July, the University of Michigan law school announced that prospective law students were banned from using generative AI tools to assist with the preparation of personal statements.

Fortunately, there are some forward-thinking members of the legal profession who are accepting the inevitability of rapid technological change and are embracing rather than fighting the adoption of generative AI into our profession. In January, Dean Andrew Perlman of Suffolk University Law School suggested that law school students should be taught how to use generative AI as one of the many useful tools in their legal research and writing arsenal.

In other words, he believes that law students (and lawyers) should learn about generative AI and make educated decisions about how to responsibly and ethically use it to streamline legal work and increase efficiencies. If you ask me, that sounds an awful lot like that pesky duty of technology competence, which is a key ethical obligation for lawyers practicing law in the digital age. Funny how that works, isn’t it?

Nicole Black is a Rochester, New York, attorney, author, journalist, and the Head of SME and External Education at MyCase legal practice management software, an AffiniPay company. She is the author of “Cloud Computing for Lawyers” (2012) and co-authors “Social Media for Lawyers: The Next Frontier” (2010), both published by the American Bar Association. She also co-authors “Criminal Law in New York,” a Thomson Reuters treatise. She can be contacted at [email protected]. i

Related Content

Sharon McClendon (left) and D’Monterrio Gibson as they sit in a courtroom

Mistrial for 2 white men charged in attack on Black FedEx driver

Citing errors by police, a Mississippi judge declared a mistrial Thursday in the case of two white men accused[...]

August 18, 2023
Khalid Shaikh Mohammad, shown in 2003 shortly after being captured

9/11 defendants may not face death penalty

The suspected architect of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and his fellow defendants may never face the death pena[...]

August 18, 2023
Dr. Katy Miller sits for a portrait at Children's Minnesota hospital. In the foreground is a blurred sign reading "Get Well Center"

States that protect transgender care face demand

States, including Minnesota, that declared themselves refuges for transgender people have essentially issued a[...]

August 17, 2023
Close up of the head and shoulders of Merrick Garland as he speaks in front of a dark background

Administration urges colleges to pursue racial diversity without affirmative action

New guidance from the Biden administration urges colleges to use a range of strategies to promote racial diver[...]

August 17, 2023

Fired Wisconsin courts director files complaints against justices

The former director of Wisconsin’s court system who was fired by liberal state Supreme Court justices the da[...]

August 16, 2023

Kansas prosecutor says material seized from newspaper should be returned

A police raid that drew national attention to a small Kansas newspaper wasn’t supported by evidence, a prose[...]

August 16, 2023

Top News

See All Top News

Legal calendar

Click here to see upcoming Minnesota events

Breaking the Ice

Expert Testimony

See All Expert Testimony

Special Features

Up&Coming and Unsung Heroes logo

Up & Coming Attorneys, Unsung Legal Heroes announced

24/7/2023

The POWER 30: Personal Injury 2023

22/6/2023

2023’s Minnesota Lawyer Reader Rankings Final Winners

8/6/2023
InHouse Counsel 2023 Logo

In-House Counsel 2023 Awards

26/4/2023