Reporting service sues court system

Courthouse News challenges delays in release of case filings

A legal reporting service has filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota against administrators in the Minnesota state court system, citing delays in the release of civil case filings. The case, Courthouse News Service v. Jeff Shorba, Et Al., was filed on July 24.

Courthouse News Service, which has been around for 30 years, provides news primarily about civil litigation. It covers state and federal trial and appellate courts across the United States. Courthouse News sends Minnesota subscribers a report on filings brought against businesses and public institutions. Reporters for the organization go to the Minnesota Court Records Online website.

However, the news service claims that delays caused by the court system are affecting its ability to report on cases to its clients. Moreover, Courthouse News is alleging that these delays constitute constitutional violations.

The Minnesota Judicial Branch will not comment on pending litigation.

Courthouse News claims that, prior to electronic filing, journalists and the public could instantly access physical new filings in courthouses. Things apparently changed after the transition to electronic filing in Hennepin and Ramsey counties, however. Courthouse News asserts that those e-filed complaints are held from public view until the staff have finished several administrative steps called “processing.” According to the complaint, the processing may take a few days’ times while waiting for court staff to do manual processing. In the interim, the new complaints remain in an electronic database that the public has no access to.

Those interested in perusing the filings—including Courthouse News—are allegedly unable to access the electronically filed civil complaints while they are held because they are “effectively sealed upon receipt,” according to the complaint. Courthouse News alleges that their access is withheld for one to three days after filing.

Courthouse News alleges that from Jan. 1, 2023, to March 31, 2023, Hennepin County District Court withheld about half of new civil complaints for 1 to 3 days, and sometimes more days than that. Similarly, Ramsey County District Court allegedly withheld almost 75% of the complaints for 1 to 3 days, or more.

Although the general public may not take issue with a few days’ delay, Courthouse News — in the legal reporting business — maintains that the delay causes the news to grow stale. “[A]ny delay in the ability of a reporter to obtain and review new complaints necessarily holds up Courthouse News’ reporting of new controversies for subscribers and readers,” Courthouse News alleges.

Moreover, Courthouse News raises the concern that the delay in availability of the complaints hinders the public’s scrutiny that promotes transparency in the judiciary.

“The public is left unaware that a civil action has commenced and that a litigant has invoked the power of the judicial branch of government,” states the complaint. “A delay of even one day means that by the time the complaint can be reported, the news of its filing has already been overtaken by the next day’s news and is less likely to ever come to the public’s attention.”

While Courthouse News eventually is able to review the filings, it claims that the delay is unacceptable.

“Whether new civil complaints are paper-filed or e-filed, this right of access attaches on receipt, when a new filing is delivered to, or deposited with, the clerk,” the complaint reads.

Courthouse News — which monitors filings across state and federal courts from all over the country — says that the practice in Minnesota is far from the norm in other jurisdictions, where access to new complaints is provided upon receipt of the complaint and before processing is completed.

Nor does Courthouse News find that the dayslong delay is necessary. “Without Defendants’ no-access-before-processing policy, there would be no restriction and no delay,” asserted Courthouse News. “Defendants are capable of providing such access but have chosen not to.”

“Courthouse News has a First Amendment right of access to new civil complaints filed with Minnesota state courts,” the complaint reads. “Such access is fundamental and essential to accurate and fair news reporting of civil court actions, and, thus, vital to the public’s ability to monitor the activities of the judicial branch of government. Any unjustified delays in access result in unconstitutional restrictions of the press’s and public’s ability to perform that important role.” l