People & Practices: Aug. 21, 2023

Fredrikson hires Rachael Sullivan as chief HR officer

Fredrikson has announced the hiring of its chief human resources officer, Rachael Sullivan.

In this role, Sullivan will be responsible for driving the firm’s global human resources strategy, inclusive of recruitment, talent management, leadership development, culture and HR operations. As a senior executive of human resources, she has transformed HR models in order to deliver top talent, develop strong performance cultures, and build diverse and highly engaged environments. With more than 20 years of experience in HR leadership roles, partnering with C-Suite and executive leadership, she has built a reputation as a collaborative and trusted advisor and is known for delivering comprehensive yet practical human capital management solutions that drive results.

Sullivan was named one of 10 Most Admired Women Leaders in HR in 2022 by Success Pitchers. She holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Psychology from the University of Minnesota, Duluth.

Leanne Litfin joins Maslon labor group

Maslon LLP has announced the addition of attorney Leanne Litfin to the firm’s Labor & Employment Group.

Litfin leverages more than three decades of legal experience to counsel clients in labor law, including labor standards, wage and hour law, data practices, discrimination claims, employment contract disputes, compliance issues, and employee discipline.

She worked for a decade as general counsel for the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry (DLI). Among her many responsibilities, she led regulatory enforcement and prepared contracts, interagency agreements, and legislation associated with labor and industry-related chapters. She also reviewed and advised on data practices requests and conducted training on prevailing wage, wage and hour, child labor, Women’s Economic Security Act (WESA), construction misclass, and apprenticeship. In addition, Litfin represented the state at settlement conferences resolving violations, arrearages, and penalties.

During her tenure with the state Department of Labor and Industry, Litfin served as one of the DLI’s representatives on the governor’s COVID-19 emergency response team, addressing issues regarding essential workers, health and safety rules for workers, and vaccination policy. She also served as an assistant attorney general in Minnesota for over 11 years.

Bob Abdo Elected to Lommen Abdo Board

Lommen Abdo has announced the election of Robert P. Abdo to a two-year term on Lommen Abdo’s board.

Abdo brings a wide variety of background and experience to his practice, giving him a practical and substantive perspective to advise clients. He provides legal, transactional, estate and family planning, business strategy and long-term planning, counseling and advice to start-up, emerging and growing private and publicly held businesses. Abdo is executive vice president of Lommen Abdo Law Firm and chair of the Business, Mergers and Acquisitions, Estate Planning and Real Estate Group. He graduated with a B.A. from the University of Minnesota and from the University of Minnesota Law School with a J.D.

Robinson named outstanding young lawyer by NBA

Fredrikson senior associate Natasha Townes Robinson has been awarded the 2023 National Bar Association (NBA) Women Lawyers Division (WLD) Outstanding Young Lawyer Award. The Outstanding Young Lawyer Award is part of the NBA WLD’s annual achievement awards, which recognizes Black women lawyers who have excelled in their areas of practice and in the judiciary.

Robinson represents individuals and businesses in commercial, regulatory, and white collar criminal matters. She advises clients on health care compliance, fraud and abuse laws, regulatory issues, internal investigations, and professional licensing. Robinson has significant experience in complex administrative litigation. Prior to joining Fredrikson, Robinson worked as an Assistant Attorney General for the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office. As an Assistant Attorney General, she worked in the Public Safety and Health Licensing divisions. Notably, Robinson was a member of the prosecution team that convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.

The NBA WLD achievement awards were held during the 98th Annual National Bar Association Convention in Minneapolis.

Michael Bondi joins Spencer Fane

Spencer Fane LLP has announced that Michael Bondi joined the Intellectual Property practice group as a partner in the firm’s Minneapolis office.

With extensive trademark and patent management experience across a broad range of industries, Bondi focuses his practice on the preparation and prosecution of U.S. and foreign patent and trademark applications to maximize both the short and long-term value of his clients’ products that are sourced overseas for sale through big-box retailers, leveraging his international experience through strong relationships with law firms in countries including China, Hong Kong, Israel, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom, among others.

Bondi regularly works with both large entities that have complex multinational trademark and patent portfolios, smaller companies, and individuals in the early stages of trademark and patent applications. Additionally, Bondi advises both U.S.-based and international clients on internet-related issues, including the registration and transfer of domain names and resolution of domain name ownership disputes.

Bondi completed his undergraduate studies in chemical engineering at the University of Illinois and later earned his Juris Doctor at the John Marshall Law School, now known as the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law.

Fafinski Mark & Johnson welcome Ella, Swiecichowski

Fafinski Mark & Johnson, P.A. has welcomed V. John Ella and Anna Swiecichowski to the firm.

Ella is joining FMJ as a shareholder, practicing in all aspects of commercial litigation, employment law, business law, and appeals, with an emphasis on unfair competition and defending employment claims.

Swiecichowski is joining FMJ as an associate, practicing in all aspects of commercial litigation, appeals, employment law, and business law.