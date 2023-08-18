Court: Shooting of knife-wielding man didn’t violate U.S. Constitution

Following the shooting death of her husband, a woman brought an excessive-use-of-force claim against police officers employed in Edina and Richfield. On Aug. 16, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the district court’s determination that the officers did not commit a constitutional violation.

After saying cryptic goodbyes to family members on a rainy day in September 2019, Brian Quinones-Rosario drove away from his Edina home. Streaming on Facebook live while driving, Quinones-Rosario began to operate his car erratically. An officer observed that Quinones-Rosario was driving over the speed limit and subsequently turned at a red light without stopping or signaling. The officer tried to stop Quinones-Rosario by activating his siren, but Quinones-Rosario continued to drive.

At this point, Quinones-Rosario was in Richfield, driving erratically and barely avoiding collisions with other vehicles. Police continued to attempt to stop Quinones-Rosario by bumping the back of his car. Eventually, Quinones-Rosario braked and got out of his car.

When Quinones-Rosario exited the car, he brandished a large kitchen knife. Officers drew their firearms and told Quinones-Rosario to drop the knife, but he refused. Instead, Quinones-Rosario sprinted toward the officers with the raised knife.

At first, officers attempted to subdue Quinones-Rosario with a taser. Quinones-Rosario told officers to “do it.” When Quinones-Rosario got within 13 feet of the officers — running at an estimated speed of 7.4 miles an hour — officers opened fire. Quinones-Rosario survived the round of shots and slowed his pace; however, he kept advancing toward the officers with the knife. Additional officers began shooting at Quinones-Rosario two seconds later. In four seconds, officers fired 18 shots. A third of those shots hit Quinones-Rosario, who fell to the ground and succumbed to his injuries.

Ashley Quinones, the widow of Quinones-Rosario and trustee, sued the officers as well as the municipalities. Quinones asserted that the officers used excessive force on her husband. Additionally, she argued that the municipalities of Edina and Richfield did not properly train and supervise their officers. The district court did not agree with Quinones that the officers used excessive force and unreasonably seized her husband under the Fourth and 14th Amendments. It granted summary judgment for the officers and municipalities.

Quinones appealed the decision to the 8th Circuit.

“This started out as a traffic stop and ended up with a person dead on the side of the road, or in the front yard, with about seven holes in him,” declared attorney Brian Lewis, who represented Quinones, at oral arguments.

“A person with a knife is very unlikely to be a threat,” asserted Lewis. “A person with a knife, in clear psychological distress, is very unlikely to be a threat.”

Lewis argued that deadly force should not be justified if an assailant had a knife unless the person was a little closer than lunging distance, not 13 feet away.

“There is no law that uses that term, that says that the decedent has to be within lunging distance,” said Joseph Flynn, partner at Jardine, Logan & O’Brien, who represented the city of Edina and a couple of the officers. “That’s just a new standard created by plaintiff’s counsel.”

Quinones argued that her husband may have been trying to commit suicide and that officers failed to exercise special care. Whether officers knew about Quinones-Rosario’s suicidal ideations at the time was disputed. Lewis thought it was obvious by the decedent’s conduct.

“Let’s be honest, not a lot of people want to bring a knife to a gunfight,” Lewis stated. “If you have six or seven cops around you, that is pretty much what you have done. It shows that he was in clear psychological distress.”

Minnesota law does require police to use special care when dealing with individuals who have mental health conditions. However, it does not prohibit officers from defending themselves. The court found that there was no genuine issue of material fact about Quinones-Rosario’s mental state since, even if the officers knew that Quinones-Rosario was mentally ill, they acted reasonably.

The 8th Circuit determined that the officers’ use of force was objectively reasonable, citing Quinones-Rosario’s wielding of the knife combined with charging toward the officers. Quinones-Rosario’s proximity to an officer justified the shooting, with the court finding that the “officers reasonably believed that Quinones-Rosario posed a serious threat to their safety.” l