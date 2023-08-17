Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility

Tax Court Digest: Aug. 16, 2023

August 17, 2023

Property Tax

Exemptions

These matters concerned two medical clinics which petitioner averred should be tax exempt as auxiliary facilities of a public hospital. Petitioner and county filed cross-motions for summary judgment. The Tax Court denied both motions, concluded that fact issues existed as to whether the clinics where, in essence, a public hospital, and whether the relationship between the clinics and the hospital amounted to functional interdependence.

58-CV-22-196, 58-CV-22-197 Welia Health v. County of Pine. -

