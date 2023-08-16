Gun conviction upheld despite mistaken identity

Defendant wasn’t man police sought, but he had gun illegally

A Minnesota man was seized in a case of mistaken identity. Nevertheless, the 8th Circuit ruled in United States of America v. Romelle Darryl Smith, filed Aug. 11, that the seizure was nevertheless reasonable.

In July 2020, police were alerted that a man had been shot in the head. An eyewitness told the officer that the shooter’s street name was “Bam,” which the officer later learned was an alias for Jamichael Ramey. Police worked with a confidential informant to find Ramey. The informant told the officer that he had spoken to Ramey on a particular phone number and gave police the number.

The officer obtained a search warrant for the cellphone that allowed him to monitor the phone’s location through GPS. Police learned from the phone’s service provider that the cellphone was in an apartment building on 33rd Avenue South in Minneapolis. Parked about 100 yards from the building, the officer, through binoculars, saw a man who fit Ramey’s description. Another officer parked away from the building concurred that it was Ramey. Ramey is a Black man who is nearly 6 feet tall and weighs roughly 170 pounds.

Ramey, the officers concluded, got into a car and then drove away. Officers stopped the vehicle and directed the passenger to exit the vehicle. However, the man was not Ramey. His name was Romelle Smith. The cellphone did not belong to Ramey but actually belonged to the car’s driver.

Smith, however, was carrying a firearm. A felon, Smith was charged in federal court with unlawful possession of a firearm as an armed career criminal. Smith moved to suppress the evidence that was obtained from the traffic stop, arguing that the officers violated his Fourth Amendment rights when they seized him. The prosecution maintained, and the court agreed, that the officers had reasonable suspicion to stop the vehicle and seize Smith. Sentenced as an armed career criminal for three previous convictions for violent felonies that included vehicular hijacking, Smith was ordered to serve 180 months of imprisonment.

On appeal, Smith argued that the officers violated his Fourth Amendment rights when they stopped him because they did not have reasonable suspicion. “In this case, reasonable suspicion means a reasonable suspicion that the suspect sought by police — Mr. Ramey — would be found in the vehicle,” stated attorney Glenn Bruder, who represented Smith. “That doesn’t mean a hunch, that doesn’t mean a thought, it means something that is supported by particularized facts.”

“What exactly did the police have?” asked Bruder. “They had a cellphone number that was provided by a confidential informant and not much more.”

The court concluded, looking at the totality of the circumstances, that officers had a reasonable, articulable basis to believe Ramey was in the vehicle. Relying on the informant’s declaration that he spoke with Ramey at the provided phone number, and having GPS information that the cellphone was in the vehicle that they stopped, police did not violate Smith’s constitutional rights by stopping the car, according to the court.

Smith asserted that his physical appearance was not remotely close to Ramey’s, as he was 4 inches taller and nearly forty pounds heavier than Smith. “But both officers observed Smith from a significant distance through binoculars with a view that was partially obscured,” the court concluded. “From these vantage points, and without reference points against which to measure height or weight, a reasonable officer could have perceived a ‘medium build’ and was not required to exclude the possibility that the man was Ramey.”

“What shows more than anything else is, frankly, a lazy, slipshod, and unmotivated police investigation,” declared Bruder.